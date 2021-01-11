McGraw Hill Extends its Relationship with Clever to Provide Seamless Access to Digital Learning Tools to Millions of K-12 Students

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill is expanding its partnership with Clever, the most widely-used single sign-on (SSO) and rostering service in the K-12 market, to make it easier for students to access digital learning tools. Through a new agreement between the two industry leaders that extends to 2030, the 13,000 U.S. K-12 school districts using McGraw Hill's programs will be able to access no-cost rostering and single-sign on via Clever's platform.

Clever provides school districts across the country with a single portal where students get easy access to all the digital learning tools they use for their classes, eliminating the need to remember unique usernames and passwords for each tool.

The expansion of McGraw Hill's relationship with Clever is especially timely given the COVID-19 pandemic. Clever has become critical infrastructure during remote learning, enabling tens of millions of students to continue accessing their learning resources from home just like at school.

"The recent shift to remote, online learning models across the country has highlighted the need for simple solutions for students to easily access digital educational content on their devices," said Sean Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's School group. "Thousands of schools use Clever's SSO because it's easy to implement and cost-effective. We're excited to extend our relationship with them so that millions of teachers and students who depend on our robust instructional content can more readily gain access at the moment of need."

"It's an honor to welcome an industry leader like McGraw Hill to the Clever platform," said Tyler Bosmeny, CEO of Clever. "This 10-year partnership will make their innovative learning experiences more accessible than ever and help students everywhere on their way to a lifetime of opportunity."

McGraw Hill customers that use the Clever platform can access McGraw Hill's products and services on a single sign-on basis through Clever. For more information, customers should contact their McGraw Hill representative.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

[email protected]

Anne Murguia

Clever

[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill

Related Links

http://mheducation.com

