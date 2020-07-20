McGraw Hill Named 2020 Alliance for Workplace Excellence Winner in Three Categories, Including Diversity and Health & Wellness

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill, a leading learning science company, has received three awards from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE): The Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval, the Health & Wellness Seal of Approval, and the Diversity Champion Award. McGraw Hill, along with the other 2020 recipients of the AWE awards, will be honored in a celebratory awards video and slideshow posted to the AWE's website on July 31, 2020.

AWE award recipients undergo an assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professional and Master's- and/or Ph.D.-level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to foster an innovative, healthy and diverse workplace but know that there is more work to do in helping educators transition from print to digital, enhancing the wellness of our employees – particularly during this pandemic – and strengthening our diversity initiatives," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO.

"We're particularly excited to have been selected as a winner of the Diversity Champion award, given this is an area that we have been especially focused on in recent years," Mr. Allen continued. "As an education company with roots going back more than 130 years, we see it as our mission to work for equal opportunity for all students and to help unlock their full potential. That's especially true for members of the Black community who have been affected by racism."

McGraw Hill's Inclusion & Diversity team has worked to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion and diversity, increase the representation of diverse talent in its workforce, and build inclusionary and diversity initiatives into every aspect of McGraw Hill's business. This work has been founded upon four key strategic pillars:

Anticipate and Understand Customer Needs

Cultivate an Inclusive Culture

Attract, Develop, and Retain Diverse Talent

Engage Leadership

Within each strategic pillar, McGraw Hill has made sustained efforts through dedicated initiatives, including:

Partnering with experts on inclusion and diversity to develop and deliver training for employees, educators and school leaders and help ensure that all aspects of learning and curriculum reflect the diverse students we serve.

Holding a regular series of forums for all employees aimed at facilitating important conversations around issues of diversity and inclusion and working with senior leaders to develop a better understanding of the challenges faced by minority and under-represented groups.

Expanding outreach to diverse hiring pools and, through training, minimizing unconscious bias in the hiring processes.

Developing a program to increase the total expenditures with certified-diverse suppliers.

While these initiatives are just a sample of the work underway in these four strategic areas, McGraw Hill recognizes that promoting inclusion and ensuring educational equity require an ongoing commitment. The company is dedicated to listening to customers and employees and expanding its efforts around inclusion, equity, and diversity.

To learn more about the company's Inclusion & Diversity initiatives, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/about/inclusion-diversity

To read Simon Allen's recent letter to employees about inclusion and diversity, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/ideas/thought-leadership/mcgraw-hill-simon-allen-letter-to-employees-george-floyd.html

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

