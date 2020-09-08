McGraw Hill Names to Board of Directors Dr. Tarika Barrett, COO Girls Who Code

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill , a learning science company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tarika Barrett, Chief Operating Officer at Girls Who Code, to its board of directors.

"Tarika brings extensive leadership experience and a record of achievement in the education sector," said Larry Berg, a senior partner at Apollo Global Management and Chairman of the board of McGraw Hill. "She will work closely with me, Simon Allen, and the company's other board members to provide counsel on numerous strategic, and operational matters that will help position McGraw Hill for continued success."

"Tarika's deep knowledge of the education sector and her strong background in the use of technology in the classroom will be of great benefit to us as we continue our digital transformation," said Simon Allen, Chief Executive Officer of McGraw Hill. "She shares our values and sense of purpose, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to improve student outcomes through a focus on the science of learning."

"I have long admired McGraw Hill for the quality of its products and its purpose-driven culture," Dr. Barrett said. "I am honored to join the board and look forward to working with Larry, Simon and the other directors to continue to drive innovation that will benefit students and educators."

Dr. Barrett's appointment comes as McGraw Hill continues to focus on creating the world-class content it is known for, providing best-in-class digital platforms for learners and educators, and operating efficiently and effectively. More than half of the company's billings now come from its digital offerings. As Chief Operating Officer at Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology by inspiring, educating and equipping young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities, she oversees the organization's free Summer Immersion Program and after-school Clubs Program, which have reached 300,000 girls around the world. She is also responsible for the International Expansion, Alumni Programming, and People & Culture teams.

Dr. Barrett sits on the board of Eskolta, a nonprofit dedicated to helping urban public schools re-engage at-risk teenagers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from City University of New York—Brooklyn College, a Master of Arts in deaf education from Columbia University and a Doctor of Philosophy in teaching and learning from New York University.

You can view information about McGraw Hill's Board of Directors on the company's investor relations web site: https://investors.mheducation.com/leadership-and-governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx

