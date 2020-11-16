McGraw Hill Now Provides Digital Textbooks to Academic Libraries on the ProQuest® Ebook Central® Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning science company McGraw Hill has begun making its widely used digital textbooks available for sale and distribution to U.S. academic libraries through Ebook Central, the eBook platform from EdTech leader ProQuest, a leading partner to academic libraries in the U.S. and globally.

Now, all libraries using Ebook Central can select from hundreds of McGraw Hill eBooks that align with their individual education needs and enable students to access them in a convenient and timely manner. So far, more than 60 libraries have acquired McGraw Hill's digital textbooks through Ebook Central.

"Academic libraries are a critical resource for college students, offering convenient access to the learning materials that they need to succeed," said Michael Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's Higher Education group. "Particularly during this period of remote and hybrid learning, it's vital that students have access to the e-textbooks that they need for their courses, and our partnership with ProQuest helps to ensure that they do."

Ebook Central provides access to more than a 1.5 million eBooks – including e-textbooks – from 950 publishers with more than 200,000 new titles added each year.

"With the growing demand for learning materials, including e-textbooks, we're pleased to partner with McGraw Hill to improve access to this critical content for today's students, faculty and libraries," said Oren Beit-Arie, President, ProQuest Books. "The more than 800 McGraw Hill e-textbooks available through Ebook Central will support our users' ability to choose the content they need without the extra step of having to switch between platforms.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About ProQuest (about.proquest.com)

ProQuest supports the important work in the world's research and learning communities. The company curates six centuries of content – the world's largest collection of journals, ebooks, primary sources, dissertations, news and video – and builds powerful workflow solutions to help libraries acquire and grow collections that inspire extraordinary outcomes. ProQuest products and services are used in academic, K-12, public, corporate and government libraries in 150 countries.

Along with its companies and affiliates Ex Libris, Alexander Street and Bowker, ProQuest helps its customers achieve better research, better learning and better insights. For more information, visit our ProQuest and Extraordinary Stories blogs, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

