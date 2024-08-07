McGuireWoods Enhances FDA Capabilities With Kevin Madagan and Clint Narver

D.C. Partners Bring Deep Healthcare and Life Sciences Regulatory and Compliance Experience

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuireWoods continues to grow its nationally recognized healthcare and life sciences counseling and enforcement capabilities with the addition of Washington, D.C., partners Kevin Madagan and Clint Narver, who bring extensive private practice and government experience in matters affecting U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulated industries.

Madagan is an accomplished, Chambers USA-ranked, healthcare and FDA regulatory attorney who focuses on issues related to the development and commercialization of drugs, biologics, devices, combination products and dietary supplements. His clients include clinical trial sponsors, suppliers, manufacturers, repackagers, wholesale and private label distributors, clinical laboratories, third-party logistics providers, carriers, pharmacies and healthcare providers. He also advises strategic owners, private equity funds, underwriters and other businesses on FDA matters related to healthcare financing and securities transactions, as well as domestic and international mergers and acquisitions. He joins McGuireWoods' Healthcare Department from Reed Smith.

"Kevin and Clint strengthen our deep bench of industry-leading regulatory attorneys," said Holly Buckley, chair of McGuireWoods' Healthcare Department. "Their strategic insight, industry knowledge and skills in FDA matters provide tremendous advantages to our healthcare and life sciences clients."

The additions of Madagan and Narver underscore McGuireWoods' commitment to aggressively expand its life sciences capabilities, Buckley added.

Said Madagan: "McGuireWoods is a leader in serving the needs of healthcare and life sciences companies and their investors at all stages of growth. I look forward to putting my experience to work to help clients thrive in a rapidly changing market."

Drawing on his background as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice and as associate chief counsel at the FDA, Narver counsels clients on FDA regulatory and compliance issues and advises clients in connection with FDA-related investigations and enforcement actions. He joins McGuireWoods after nearly four years as an assistant director of the DOJ's Consumer Protection Branch, where he managed enforcement of the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FDCA). Narver previously served as a trial attorney in DOJ's Consumer Protection Branch, where his work focused on handling FDA-related corporate criminal investigations and enforcement matters.

Before joining the DOJ, Narver served as associate chief counsel at the FDA, where among other things he supported the agency's Health Care Fraud and Abuse Control Program, advised the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations, and counseled the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. At McGuireWoods, he is a partner in the firm's nationally recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department.

"Clint's DOJ and FDA experience gives him an insider's perspective of federal regulatory and enforcement priorities, enabling him to guide clients through the complex issues that can arise for FDA-regulated entities," said Jason Cowley, chair of the Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department.

Narver added: "I am excited to join one of the nation's top government investigations practices and collaborate with the firm's innovative and entrepreneurial healthcare team. McGuireWoods is a perfect fit as I begin a new chapter in my career."

McGuireWoods has earned numerous honors, including a nationwide ranking in Chambers USA for representing hospitals and other healthcare institutions in major corporate transactions, as well as regulatory and compliance matters. The firm is a dominant player in private equity deals involving physician practices, hospitals, outpatient and urgent-care providers, pharmacies, medical device manufacturers and distributors, and other healthcare services.

"Kevin and Clint are valued additions to our team in Washington," said Elizabeth Hogan, managing partner of the D.C. office. "Their practices complement our strengths and make our client service capabilities even more powerful."

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide.

