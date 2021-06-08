McKim & Creed Acquires GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc. and Expands into Louisiana

McKim & Creed has acquired Louisiana-based GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc. and expanded services along the Gulf Coast.

"This is an important acquisition for McKim & Creed," said McKim & Creed CEO Steve Smith, PE. "GSA's long-standing, excellent reputation will allow us to grow our business along the Gulf Coast."

"Expanding our services into Louisiana has long been a vital part of our strategic growth plan," added John Lucey, PE, McKim & Creed board chair. "We have found a company that meshes well with our culture of creativity, innovation, dependability and responsiveness."

GSA has provided engineering services for such projects as:

Water System Upgrades including the 1-Million-Gallon Pedesphere Elevated Storage Tank, Transmission Mains and SCADA for the City of Gonzales ;

; West Lac Des Allemands Shoreline Protection project for St. John the Baptist Parish ;

; Regional Sewer System for Ascension Parish ;

; Wastewater System Expansion/Upgrade for the City of Gonzales and the City of Donaldsonville ;

In addition, GSA recently secured funding for projects through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, including $42 million for the Louisiana Highway 22 Bridge Construction and Drainage Improvements Project.

"This is a great opportunity for GSA to merge with the dynamic, technologically advanced and diverse company that is McKim & Creed. This will allow us to expand the services we offer to our existing clients and grow our customer base, while providing opportunities for growth of our staff," said Mr. Shaheen, former GSA president and now McKim & Creed vice president and regional manager.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. In the future, GSA will provide services as McKim & Creed, Inc.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned ENR top 148 engineering and survyeing firm with 600 staff members operating throughout the US. www.mckimcreed.com.

About GSA, Inc.: GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc. provides professional engineering consulting services to federal, state and local governments and the private sector.

SOURCE McKim & Creed

