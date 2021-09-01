McKim & Creed Acquires Texas Engineering And Mapping Company (T.E.A.M.)

T.E.A.M. was established in 1995 by Greg Schmidt, PE, RPLS and Carlos Barillas, PE, and has grown to 25 employees and 1,500 clients. T.E.A.M.'s work centers around development/redevelopment of schools, churches, libraries, retail facilities, multi-family complexes, commercial facilities, industrial parks, public roadway extensions and airports.

McKim & Creed has offices throughout the US and provides surveying and mapping services in Texas via offices in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Acquiring T.E.A.M. enables the company to expand its presence in the Lone Star State and provide site development engineering services in the Houston area.

"We have searched for a long time for just the right partner to continue our growth in Texas, and we have found that partner in T.E.A.M.," said John Lucey, PE, CEO of McKim & Creed. "T.E.A.M. shares our culture, our commitment to safety, and our dedication to providing responsive and dependable service to our clients."

T.E.A.M. has provided services for such projects as:

Front Street extension in Houston ,

, Outdoor Learning Center at Katy Independent School District,

Valley Ranch Parkway and Valley Ranch Bend in Montgomery County , and

, and Belknap Acres subdivision in Houston .

"With McKim & Creed, we can offer our clients the technologies and resources of a large firm. Our employees have the opportunity to become employee-owners of McKim & Creed, and our younger staff members will be able to develop and grow into leadership positions," said Mr. Schmidt, former T.E.A.M. CEO and now McKim & Creed regional manager.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. In the future, T.E.A.M. will provide services as McKim & Creed, Inc.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned ENR top 148 engineering and survyeing firm with 600 staff members operating throughout the US. www.mckimcreed.com.

About T.E.A.M.: Texas Engineering And Mapping Company is a 25-person site development engineering, land surveying and subdivision platting firm in Houston.

