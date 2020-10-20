McKim & Creed Acquires­ Water Loss Recovery and Control Firm

Matchpoint uses smart technology to recover water that is lost through infrastructure defects or aging. The company provides network monitoring, data analytics, leak detection, GIS planning and mapping, equipment service and calibration, training and UAV-based infrared assessment. Matchpoint was established in 2005 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and has completed projects in 32 states and five countries.

Among those projects are:

an 80-mile pipeline survey that identified 300+ leaks and reduced power and chemical usage costs by $100,000 - $150,000 per year in Miramar, Florida .

- per year in . leak detection in the Audubon Estates community of McDonough, Georgia that reduced water loss by 87 percent.

that reduced water loss by 87 percent. assessing and leveraging existing technologies to help the City of Abilene, Texas , ensure an adequate water supply to meet current and future demands.

"Matchpoint has built a solid reputation for utilizing technology to manage, improve and sustain water infrastructure. Like McKim & Creed, Matchpoint is dedicated to the success of their clients and is committed to creating innovative, sustainable solutions to complex infrastructure challenges," said John T. Lucey, PE, chief executive officer of McKim & Creed. "Combining Matchpoint's water asset management strengths with McKim & Creed's engineering, modeling, GIS and instrumentation and controls expertise enables us to offer turnkey infrastructure solutions to clients throughout our geographic footprint."

Matchpoint CEO Barry Hales will supervise McKim & Creed's water asset management services. "By joining forces with McKim & Creed, we can expand our service offerings by not only detecting leaks, but also engineering design solutions, overseeing construction and implementing controls. In addition, McKim & Creed is an employee-owned company, which means that our employees can own a part of our organization while enjoying enhanced career opportunities," said Mr. Hales.

Terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed. Going forward, Matchpoint will provide services to clients as an operating group within McKim & Creed, Inc.

About McKim & Creed

McKim & Creed is a nearly 600-person, employee-owned engineering, geomatics and planning firm with offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania. The company was established in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. McKim & Creed has won numerous awards and accolades and has been named one of the top 150 design firms and one of the top 100 environmental firms in the country by ENR magazine. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural engineering; landscape architecture and land planning; and design-build services. McKim & Creed also offers airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning, unmanned aerial systems (drones), subsurface utility engineering, and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the water, energy, transportation, commercial/office, education, government, healthcare, industrial and residential markets. For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

About Matchpoint

Established in 2005, Matchpoint Water Asset Management provides water infrastructure management services across the U.S. and the Caribbean. The company's services include risk management, monitoring, data analytics, leak detection, GIS planning and mapping, equipment service and calibration, training and UAV-based infrared assessment. Matchpoint is located in Wilmington, North Carolina. For more information about Matchpoint, visit http://www.matchpointinc.us/.

