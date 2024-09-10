McKim & Creed Appoints David Quinn as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced CFO Joins Award-Winning Employee-Owned A/E/C Firm

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, a leading engineering and geospatial services firm, is pleased to announce David Quinn as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Quinn brings nearly three decades of financial leadership and strategic expertise, further strengthening the firm's foothold in the industry.

After an extensive nationwide search, McKim & Creed is proud to announce David Quinn as the firm's new Chief Executive Officer.

As CFO, Mr. Quinn will oversee McKim & Creed's financial operations, including the financial management and information technology functions of the company, financing and capitalization strategy, acquisition targeting, assessment, and integration. He will also work closely with our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board of Directors to support the operational aspects of our business to ensure financial stability and continued growth.

"With an impeccable industry reputation, McKim & Creed is perfectly positioned for growth," Mr. Quinn said. "I have quickly come to appreciate McKim & Creed's company culture and how passionate, capable, and committed our people are in supporting each other, their communities, and our clients. I am thrilled and honored to join this team and look forward to the journey ahead."

Mr. Quinn brings a proven track record of success working with large A/E/C firms, including 17 years with the Shaw Group, and more recently as CFO and CEO at Atkins North America and CFO at Atkins Technical Consultants. Holding multiple executive-level roles with these A/E/C companies, Mr. Quinn will help McKim & Creed maximize its potential for growth.

"As we look toward the future, it is important that our CFO can shape our capitalization and financing strategy, bring expertise in acquisitions, and experience in driving operational improvement," said Street Lee, McKim & Creed Chief Executive Officer. "His strong educational foundation combined with extensive professional experience positions him well to contribute significantly to our firm."

Mr. Quinn holds a Master of Business Administration from Norwich University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Massachusetts and will complete a Master of Arts in Finance from Harvard University this fall.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned firm with more than 850 employees operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in water and wastewater, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, instrumentation and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile lidar/scanning; unmanned aerial systems (UAS); subsurface utility engineering (SUE); and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets.

For more information about McKim & Creed, visit .

SOURCE McKim & Creed