McKinney Launches 15th Annual Food and Beverage Trends Report

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative, media, and influencer agency McKinney has unveiled its 15th Annual Food and Beverage Trends Report , centered around the overarching theme of "Vibe Whiplash." Reflecting the nation's mood, "Vibe Whiplash" captures the intense cognitive dissonance people are experiencing daily as they navigate opposing forces. This year's report explores the trends in Culture, Wellness, Technology and Social Responsibility that are shaping food preferences, and the reasons why certain foods are "in" and others are "out."

"'Vibe Whiplash' sums up the conflicting emotions consumers are experiencing every day and the way that's affecting the decisions they're making," said Jasmine Dadlani, Chief Strategy Officer, McKinney. "A global recession is building and people are dealing with record inflation, yet 40% of Americans are planning to splurge in the next 3 months and 87% of consumers are planning to take a vacation in the next 12 months. That cognitive dissonance and the food trends it's producing have been fascinating to analyze."

McKinney's Annual F&B Trends Report began as a partnership with the Institute of Culinary Education, and expanded to include NYU and Columbia University. Since 2009, McKinney has published annual reports on food and beverage trends, influencing educational curricula and guiding client strategies.

Key Trends to Watch

Culture

The 2024 food scene is ripe with "NSFW" and "Absurdist Food" trends. TikTok's "thirst trap chefs" are driving this trend with provocative food presentations and techniques, creating outrageous, "sexy" content.

At the same time, solo dining has gained traction, with a 260% spike in Google Trends since 2019, reflecting a growing acceptance of dining alone. Trends like "#Carmukbang," where people eat various foods in their cars, have popularized this concept, sometimes educating viewers about regional specialties or gourmet spots.

Technology

Technological advancements are transforming food operations – from kitchens to farmlands – and pursuing "Zero Human Error." Automated kitchen gadgets are streamlining cooking, while AI tools are revolutionizing farming by reducing labor-intensive tasks and increasing crop yields, such as Farm-ng's robotic micro-tractor.

Social Responsibility

The need for sustainable food has prompted some consumers to "Hug the Bug" and embrace insect cuisine – from international dishes like chicatana sauce in Oaxacan restaurants and Tagame Cider in Japan to insect-based food companies in the U.S. like Hey Planet.

With the rising cost of living and food impacting the entire supply chain, French supermarket Carrefour is helping consumers identify products affected by shrinkflation, while tech companies like PreciTaste AI help cut labor costs, reduce food waste and increase restaurant sales.

Wellness

The wellness landscape is shaped by influencers promoting food as medicine and integrating "Alt RX" into daily diets, as well as brands offering longevity products and services, tapping into the buzzy "Blue Zone" phenomenon.

Therapeutic practices like art therapy, video games, and the "Bed Rotting" trend—a viral self-care method advocating rest—are gaining popularity in response to fast-paced modern life. The pandemic has heightened focus on mental, gut, and hormonal health, leading to what some might call unconventional diets and lifestyle choices.

