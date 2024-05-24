McKool Smith and Irell & Manella Secures $445M Verdict in Patent Infringement Case Against Micron Technology Inc.

MARSHALL, Texas, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith and Irell & Manella have secured a $445 Million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Netlist against Micron Technology Inc., with a jury finding Micron willfully infringed two of Netlist's patents related to computer memory technology.

This verdict is Irell & Manella's and McKool Smith's second win on behalf of Netlist, following a recent $303 million patent infringement verdict against Samsung in April 2023 also concerning computer memory technology.

The verdict was announced on May 23, 2024, following a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Our client is pleased with another successful outcome and is thankful the jury followed the facts," said McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove. "They look forward to the compensation they are entitled to."

The case is Netlist Inc. v. Micron Technology Inc., case number 2:22-cv-00203, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

