McKool Smith Surges in 2018 Chambers USA Rankings

McKool Smith is ranked as one of the top law firms in the nation for both intellectual property and insurance: dispute resolution - policyholder. The publication also recognizes the firm as a leading firm in Texas for commercial litigation, intellectual property, and bankruptcy/restructuring, and a leading firm in California for commercial litigation. In New York, McKool Smith is recognized as a leading firm for representing policyholders in insurance disputes and institutional plaintiffs in securities litigation.

Clients interviewed by Chambers note that McKool Smith "generates results like no other firm" and "is creative in its approach and incredible with its follow-through." Clients also noted that they are "always impressed with McKool," while market commentators applauded the firm for having an "an incredible bench of trial attorneys" who are "extremely responsive and very client focused."

Chambers USA is compiled by Chambers and Partners, a London-based publisher of guides to the world's leading law firms and lawyers. To compile the 2018 edition, researchers conducted more than 10,000 interviews with attorneys and business leaders from across the Unites States. McKool Smith's 2018 rankings can be viewed here.

With more than 185 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured ten nine-figure jury verdicts and twelve eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last ten years than any other law firm in the country. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, insurance recovery, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

