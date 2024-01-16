McKool Smith Welcomes Patent Litigator Erik Fountain Back to the Firm

News provided by

McKool Smith

16 Jan, 2024, 09:16 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith announced the return of highly skilled patent litigator Erik Fountain. Rejoining as a Principal, Erik will continue to focus on patent, trade secret, and licensing disputes in a variety of fields, including software, cellular, oil & gas, automotive, and medical device.

"I gained invaluable experience during my years as an Associate at McKool Smith working alongside some of the country's finest attorneys and am excited to be back where I started my career," said Mr. Fountain.

Mr. Fountain represented industry leaders such as Ericsson in a long-running licensing dispute related to unpaid royalties and breach-of-FRAND allegations, as well as numerous ITC investigations, among other matters. Erik has also represented clients including Halliburton, Rovi/TiVo, Nevro, and Freddie Mac in significant commercial and IP disputes.

"We look forward to welcoming Erik back to firm," said McKool Smith Managing Principal and Chairman David Sochia. "He is a talented lawyer and has a wealth of experience in complex IP disputes, including FRAND matters. Our clients will benefit from his skills and capabilities."

Prior to joining McKool Smith, Mr. Fountain served as a law clerk to the Honorable J. Rodney Gilstrap in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. He was also a law clerk in the Civil Litigation Division in the United States Attorney's Office while attending law school.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith

Also from this source

McKool Smith Names New Principals

McKool Smith Names New Principals

McKool Smith is pleased to announce the promotion of six attorneys to Principal in the firm's Austin, Dallas, New York, and Washington, DC offices,...
McKool Smith Achieves Mansfield Certification

McKool Smith Achieves Mansfield Certification

McKool Smith is proud to announce it has achieved Mansfield Certification in the U.S. and Canadian Midsize Law Firms category. Mansfield...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.