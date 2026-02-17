McLeod Software Launches New Release: Advancing Smarter Operations, Faster Decisions, Financial Clarity

—Version 26.1 brings intelligence to decision-making by helping transportation teams move faster, reduce risk, and improve cash flow.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLeod Software, the leading transportation management solution for freight brokers and carriers, continues to evolve and meet the industry's needs with Version 26.1. Focusing on delivering timely, actionable intelligence, Version 26.1 simplifies complex workflows to empower users to make confident, proactive decisions that keep their businesses moving forward.

"Since our customers are under constant pressure to move faster, control costs, and manage risk, Version 26.1 was further enhanced to meet that reality; streamlining daily work while giving leaders the clarity they need to run stronger, more resilient businesses," said Tom McLeod, CEO & Founder of McLeod Software. "And it helps teams act sooner, reduce risk, and make better decisions across their businesses every single day."

Smarter Operations Through Unified Visibility

Across operations, Version 26.1 delivers a more unified and intuitive experience that helps teams work faster and with greater precision. Critical data is now more accessible within planning workflows, enabling dispatchers and operations personnel to respond quickly to exceptions and changing conditions. Exception management is embedded directly into daily planning, allowing users to act immediately on events such as detention without leaving their primary view. Rapid Alerts further streamline operations by providing filtered, actionable notifications that link users directly to the relevant order, movement, or tender to reduce clicks and keep work moving.

AI-Driven Insight Simplifies Decision-Making

Harness AI-powered decision support with MPact.RespondAI. Automatically accept orders, respond to quote requests faster, and reduce response time across routine customer, driver, and third-party inquiries, helping you win more business at stronger margins.

Stronger Customer & Sales Enablement

Sales and customer-facing teams benefit from enhancements to the Customer Relationship Management module, which helps secure more freight from existing customers while supporting growth with prospects. A redesigned CRM Overview provides complete visibility into assigned customers, prospects, opportunities, quotes, marketing activity, and performance metrics, all from a single, centralized view, allowing teams to manage relationships more effectively and prioritize opportunities with confidence.

Faster Planning, Dispatch & Execution

Dispatch and planning workflows are accelerated through modernized controls and expanded bulk processing capabilities. Operations teams can now update multiple movements or orders simultaneously, significantly reducing administrative effort. Feasibility calculations are built directly into planning, allowing dispatchers to instantly determine whether a driver can complete a proposed route, including complex multi-trailer scenarios. Responsibility-based filtering further ensures that users focus only on the orders and movements relevant to their roles.

Proactive Carrier Management & Risk Protection

To strengthen carrier oversight with smarter tools to qualify, manage, and protect carrier networks, a redesigned carrier qualification view consolidates all applicable profiles into a single, easy-to-read slide-out, making it simple to identify compliance gaps or missing requirements for carriers flagged as warning or disqualified. To further mitigate risk, mandatory contact verification ensures rate confirmations are issued only to carriers with validated contacts, which is an essential safeguard for high-value or high-risk freight.

Financial Clarity, Accountability & Faster Cash Flow

Payroll and settlement processing now deliver a centralized, consistent experience that provides a consolidated view of unpaid settlements, adjustments, taxes, and net pay, improving auditability and reducing reliance on separate reports. History screens and a unified escrow processing view simplify financial tracking, while centralized payroll tools support bulk hour assignments, imported timecards, and real-time pay validation before checks are generated.

A fully interactive AR Collections screen equips teams with advanced filtering, account grouping, and communication tools to prioritize efforts and resolve disputes faster. Users can attach documentation, reprint invoices, and view related images directly within the collections workflow, ensuring all information is current and accessible during customer interactions.

MPact.IQ™ enhances financial visibility by delivering accurate, point-in-time accounts receivable aging, enabling finance leaders to analyze cash flow, assess risk, and track collections performance with confidence.

Integrated Fleet Visibility

Driver Sidekick continues to advance operational insights allowing automatic driver position updates and equipment tracking to improve fleet visibility, minimize downtime, and keep dispatch and drivers aligned in real time.

Building a Smarter Logistics Platform

With Version 26.1, McLeod Software continues to advance its vision for the future of logistics technology. A vision focused less on adding buttons and more on delivering intelligence to simplify and enhance decision-making. By reducing repetitive tasks, preventing issues before they arise, and surfacing the right information at the right time, McLeod is transforming daily workflows and allows transportation professionals to focus on solving the complex challenges that drive growth and performance.

