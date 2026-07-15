MCM Technology Names Scott Roehrenbeck Chief Technology Officer to Define the Next Generation of Intelligent Public Safety Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCM Technology, leading intelligent operations readiness platform provider for public safety, today announced the appointment of Scott Roehrenbeck as Chief Technology Officer, the latest milestone in the company's continued investment in technology leadership and artificial intelligence following CEO Anthony Rotoli's appointment earlier this year.

Roehrenbeck joins MCM as the company accelerates its platform for intelligent operations, bringing more than 20 years of engineering leadership experience, including direct, hands-on work building AI-powered systems. Roehrenbeck's arrival reinforces MCM's commitment to giving public safety agencies the proactive, predictive, and conversational capabilities they need to run more intelligent operations, improve readiness, strengthen compliance, and stay ahead of risk.

Most recently, Roehrenbeck served as Chief Technology Officer at Apptegy, a communications SaaS platform. There, he led a full engineering transformation, building the team and foundational practices behind the company's AI exploration initiative and laying the groundwork for AI-powered features that the company later launched at scale. He also served as an External Technology Advisor to Bain & Company, advising consultants and their clients on engineering leadership, AI adoption, and technology strategy for high-growth organizations.

"Scott's track record speaks for itself. He's built foundations that turned into real, shipped products and that's what we're really excited about," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of MCM Technology. "As we build the next era of our platform, having a technology leader with Scott's depth of hands-on AI experience and proven ability to scale engineering organizations is going to be instrumental for our team and for our customers."

As CTO, Roehrenbeck will lead MCM's engineering organization and oversee the company's continued advancement of its AI-enabled platform, working closely with Rotoli to deliver on MCM's outcomes-driven roadmap for public safety agencies nationwide.

"MCM has spent two decades building trust with public safety agencies that depend on this platform every single day," Roehrenbeck said. "I'm looking forward to bringing the same outcomes-driven approach that's worked throughout my career to help MCM's customers get more out of their data, remain accountable, and stay ahead of risk."

About MCM Technology

MCM Technology is a leading provider of intelligent operations management for the public safety sector, with more than 300 systems deployed nationwide. Its platform is purpose-built for public safety, giving agencies the visibility, automation, and predictive intelligence they need to stay ahead of risk while remaining configurable to each agency's unique workflows and easy to integrate with existing systems. Learn more at mcmtechnology.com.

Media Contact

Kae Kronthaler-Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE MCM Technology