'MCN' Names 2020 Wonder Women

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichannel News is proud to announce the 2020 Wonder Women.

For 22 years, Multichannel News has been honoring the best and brightest female leaders in media at a gala luncheon in New York City, and in a special issue of the magazine. The 2020 luncheon will be hosted on Wednesday, March 26, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

More than 700 people are expected to attend to hear the honorees share their inspiring stories and network with their peers in the multichannel TV industry. The luncheon is co-sponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.

"Now in its 22nd year, the Multichannel News Wonder Women event is a celebration of standout female leaders in media," said Randi Schatz, VP/Market Leader of Media Entertainment at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. "We are thrilled to be honoring women in the industry who exemplify leadership, determination, and innovation across many aspects of the business. They are an inspiration to us all."

Here are the 2019 Wonder Women (alphabetically):

Friday Abernethy, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution, Univision

Tricia Alcamo, Group Vice President, Human Resources, Spectrum Enterprise

Lisa Bonnell, Senior Vice President & General Auditor, Comcast Corporation

Samantha Cooper, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Distribution & Business Development, Viacom

Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, Discovery Channel and Science Channel

Rosalyn Durant, Senior Vice President, College Networks, ESPN

Mónica Gil, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Georgia Juvelis, Executive Vice President & Co-Head, Corporate Communications, AMC Networks

Jennifer Koester, Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships, Google

Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer, BET Networks

Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Stephanie Plasse, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, A+E Networks

For more information about Wonder Women and the event, including table and ticket purchases, please visit the mcnwonderwomen.com site.

