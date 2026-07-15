MCNC completes historic HERO Project

Multi-year, $19 million investment delivers high-speed internet to underserved and overlooked communities in rural North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC, the technology non-profit that builds, owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), today announced the completion of its HERO (High Speed Economies for Rural Opportunity) Project.

The making of HERO

On May 16, 2022, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo (2021-2025) was in Durham to launch Internet for All , a federal bipartisan investment of $45 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) was tasked to administer and implement the new initiative. Full Story.



, a federal bipartisan investment of $45 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) was tasked to administer and implement the new initiative. Full Story. MCNC applied for funding in September 2022 to extend its network by 209 fiber miles via two strategic routes. Those routes included Albemarle to Winston-Salem (74 miles) in central North Carolina, and between Sanford via Fayetteville to Jacksonville (135 miles) in southeastern North Carolina. More than 235 grant applications were submitted nationwide totaling more than $5.5 billion. MCNC was the only Research and Education Network (REN) in the country to receive individual funding. Visit NTIA Project Page.





On June 16, 2023, MCNC received $11,186,162.82 million from the NTIA for the project. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $2,672,234 to be used as matching funds towards the southeastern portion of the project. MCNC provided the rest ($5,101,201). Read Original Announcement.



From August 2023 to June 2024, MCNC released a series of stories highlighting various elements of the project – exploring everything from health care and public safety to education, entrepreneurship, and economic development. The series included several episodes on the MCNC Community Connect Podcast.



On Sept. 5, 2024, MCNC held a groundbreaking ceremony at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) to officially start the construction phase of the project. Access Video, Photos and Information.



Now, as of June 2026 with the completion of HERO, the total operation of MCNC's network is 4,745 miles. MCNC continues to provide technology services in all 100 counties of North Carolina. View Network Map.

North Carolina needed HERO

The HERO Project supports important improvements to broadband access and affordability in central and southeastern North Carolina, positively impacting over 350,000 housing units and 696 community anchor institutions, which will bring a modern "infrastructure of opportunity" to these rural and economically-challenged areas. The 11 total counties benefiting from this project previously saw more than 16,000 unserved and 12,000 underserved housing units, including many substantially unserved local communities.

Along with MCNC's own investments and continued support from the Golden LEAF Foundation, the HERO project has been $19 million total infusion towards high-speed internet and technology services for the state. This expansion also supported many construction and engineering jobs throughout the project and now enhances the affordability strategies of last-mile commercial providers in these communities moving forward.

"Today marks a significant milestone for making high-speed internet affordable and available in North Carolina," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "The continued support from the NTIA and the Golden LEAF Foundation along with our own stakeholders makes this particular project a very special one for MCNC and a game changer for economic growth and success in our local communities."

"The true impact of the HERO Project lies in the spaces between our towns," added Tommy Jacobson, MCNC Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "While municipalities often have options, it's the rural areas between them that face the greatest need for middle-mile infrastructure. By strengthening this foundation, we continue to ensure every community in North Carolina has the essential resources to thrive, learn, and succeed."

"High-speed internet is critical for education, health care access, and economic growth," said Nate Denny, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology and State CIO. "MCNC completing the Hero Project is a major milestone for our ongoing work to close the digital divide."

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 45 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

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Graphics & Images

The following imagery are available for download. For any other images or logos, please contact MCNC.

HERO Completion Infographic | JPG Image





MCNC Network Map | JPG Image or PNG Image

SOURCE MCNC