MCNC continues 12 Days of Broadband tradition

This year marks an historic year for technology and digital equity in North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12 Days of Broadband are back, a beloved annual tradition from MCNC that showcases how investments in high-speed internet can help ensure digital equity for all citizens in North Carolina. From Dec. 5 to Dec. 20, MCNC will feature a dozen ways how broadband has positively impacted communities in the state as well as preview what's to come in 2025.

"Broadband has changed our world in 2024," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "High-speed internet is essential to the daily lives of North Carolina citizens today, and the 12 Days of Broadband is all about sharing important and impactful stories of connectivity from our communities."

For more than 40 years, MCNC has proactively met the technology needs for citizens in North Carolina, been a consistent leader in innovation, and served as a catalyst for technology-based economic development. As in years past, the 12 Days of Broadband highlights how connectivity helps ensure opportunities continue to grow for everyone as well as drive economic and social change throughout North Carolina. Each day of the 12 Days of Broadband will explore a new topic crucial to the digital progress of the state; areas such as cybersecurity, health care, funding and collaborations, education, expansion, research, and new delivery and business models.

MCNC's network today spans more than 4,500 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in every county of the state. This world-class network and MCNC's operational expertise provide critical connections and other important networking technologies and services for more than 1,000 community anchor institutions in North Carolina.

Reflect back at the previous 13 years of the 12 Days of Broadband as MCNC continues working every day to level the digital playing field throughout North Carolina. Follow along on social media using #MCNC12days.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

Visit www.mcnc.org. MCNC Social: Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn.

SOURCE MCNC