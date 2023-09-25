MCNC names Sarah Taylor new Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC today announced the hiring of Sarah Taylor as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), providing new leadership and guidance for the growing technology non-profit focused on delivering high-performance broadband, cloud services, cybersecurity, and other essential internet technologies for a diverse set of clients and communities throughout North Carolina.

Taylor is a high-quality, experienced CFO with more than 17 years of public and private health care accounting, financial planning, analysis, forecasting, budgeting, and financial operations management. She also has significant experience leading multiple teams, managing projects, presenting proposals, and implementing strategic plans. She replaces Rachel Pisciotta, who served after longtime CFO Pat Moody retired in 2022.

"MCNC is an organization focused on leadership and innovation, and we are fortunate to attract a leader like Sarah to join our team," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "On behalf of the MCNC Board of Directors, our clients, staff and stakeholders throughout North Carolina, we are thrilled to welcome her during an exciting new era for MCNC and for North Carolina."

Prior to joining MCNC, Taylor served in various executive roles at MemorialCare Health System, a not-for-profit hospital system based in Southern California. Those roles included director of budget and financial planning, director of business intelligence and analytics, vice president of accountable care organization and director of finance. Taylor is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and holds an accounting degree from California State University – Fullerton.

"I'm honored and excited to be at MCNC," said Taylor. "MCNC has such a rich history of innovation and dedication to its mission. I look forward to working with the leadership team and the rest of the staff to shape an even brighter future for our organization and the communities we serve."

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

