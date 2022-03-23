MCNC shows passion for tech in new Community Connect podcast

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC today announced the launch of Community Connect, a new podcast where leaders and innovators will meet regularly to discuss some of today's hottest technology topics and trends.

"We are very excited to bring Community Connect to life," commented MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks, who also hosted the premier episode. "This is one of the best methods to talk about something we have genuine passion for as well as create another way to engage and connect with people on a personal level."

Each episode of MCNC Community Connect is aimed to inspire fresh ideas and to have important conversations around technology's increasing role in economic development, digital equity and inclusion, broadband infrastructure, cybersecurity, and more.

The first episode titled It's Not a Matter of 'If' but 'When' | Cyber Experts Talk Cybersecurity in North Carolina and Beyond is now available. This discussion includes two experts in the fields of cybersecurity featuring Chris Beal, MCNC Vice President of Security Initiatives and Chief Information Security Officer, and Douglas Holland, Senior Solutions Engineer for Akamai. Listen as these leaders discuss a host of topics starting with world events – particularly those in Russia and Ukraine – as they relate to the growing focus on cybersecurity and threats around the globe and within North Carolina.

The next episode of Community Connect will discuss telehealth in April. Other future episodes will dive deeper into cybersecurity as well as touch on topics regarding digital equity, GIS mapping, rural broadband, networking, and more. If you have suggestion for a future Community Connect podcast, please contact MCNC.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina. Visit www.mcnc.org . MCNC Social: Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn .

Keywords & Tags

MCNC, NCREN, Podcasts, Community Connect, broadband, DEI, networking, cybersecurity, news

SOURCE MCNC