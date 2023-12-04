MCNC's 12 Days of Broadband returns in December

MCNC continues annual tradition showing the power of high-speed internet in North Carolina by exploring technology strides made towards digital equity and inclusion in 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC's 12 Days of Broadband are back!

The 12 Days of Broadband for the past 13 years has showcased how investments in network infrastructure, bandwidth, technology, cybersecurity and other value-added services can help ensure digital equity and inclusion for all citizens in North Carolina. From Dec. 7 to Dec. 22, MCNC will feature a dozen ways how broadband has positively impacted communities in the state as well as preview what's to come in 2024.

"The 12 Days of Broadband is a beloved holiday tradition at MCNC because it has something for everyone," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "North Carolina has seen historic technology advancements this year, and we can't wait to once again share these great stories and show what high-speed internet can do."

Over the past 40 years, MCNC has connected some of the most disparate communities to ensure digital equity and inclusion for every resident, old and young, and from every background. As in years past, the 12 Days of Broadband highlights how investments in broadband help ensure those opportunities continue to grow for everyone as well as drive economic and social change throughout North Carolina. Each day of the 12 Days of Broadband will explore a new topic crucial to the digital progress of the state; areas such as cybersecurity, health care, funding and collaborations, education, digital equity and inclusion, and a new wave of innovation.

Broadband has changed our world in 2023. High-speed internet is essential to the daily lives of North Carolina citizens. The 12 Days of Broadband is all about sharing those important stories from within our communities.

MCNC's network today spans more than 4,400 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in every county of the state. This world-class network and MCNC's operational expertise provide critical connections and other important networking technologies and services for more than 1,000 community anchor institutions like research labs, libraries, health care sites, museums, public safety facilities, and all K-20 education in North Carolina.

Reflect back at the previous 12 years of the 12 Days of Broadband as MCNC continues working every day to level the digital playing field throughout North Carolina. Follow along on social media using #MCNC12days.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

