McNeese Cowboys Ready To Geaux With New Matrix Helix Turf

LAKE CHARLES, La., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The McNeese Cowboys are ready to burst out of the gate and on to the field with new Matrix® Turf with Helix Technology. Hellas Construction just completed the installation of new synthetic turf at McNeese State University's Cowboy Stadium.
McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill said, "Hellas Construction did a terrific job installing the new turf. The look and feel of the surface is second to none. Our fans are going to love the new look."
Head Coach Lance Guidry said, "Our players and coaches are really excited about the new look and design of the field. Our players are even more excited about the softness of the turf and the sure footing it provides."
The Matrix Helix turf is the same artificial turf that the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins have selected. The product quality, performance, and longevity are unmatchable.
Hemphill said, "To be able to compete on one of the finest fields that was produced by one of the top turf companies in America is tremendous and then to be able to play on the same surface that the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans compete on is a compliment to our program. This field will help our athletes compete at the highest level."
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. Specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com
McNeese State University is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It's an NCAA Div.I school in the Southland Conference. mcneese.edu.
Dallas Cowboys headquartered at The Star in Frisco, TX, part of the NFL's NFC East Division. dallascowboys.com
Houston Texans headquartered in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium, part of the NFL's AFC South Division. houstontexans.com
Miami Dolphins headquartered in Davie, FL., with home field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, part of the NFL's AFC East Division. miamidolphins.com
Jacksonville Jaguars headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, part of the NFL's AFC South Division, playing at TIAA Bank Field, formerly EverBank Field. jaguars.com
|
Additional links:
|
matrix-turf.com
|
epiqtracks.com
Katrina Suits
Content Writer
Hellas Construction
(512) 250-2910
ksuits@hellasconstruction.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcneese-cowboys-ready-to-geaux-with-new-matrix-helix-turf-300661012.html
SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.
Share this article