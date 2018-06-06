McNeese Cowboys Ready To Geaux With New Matrix Helix Turf

Head Coach Lance Guidry said, "Our players and coaches are really excited about the new look and design of the field. Our players are even more excited about the softness of the turf and the sure footing it provides."

The Matrix Helix turf is the same artificial turf that the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins have selected. The product quality, performance, and longevity are unmatchable.

Hemphill said, "To be able to compete on one of the finest fields that was produced by one of the top turf companies in America is tremendous and then to be able to play on the same surface that the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans compete on is a compliment to our program. This field will help our athletes compete at the highest level."

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. Specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com

McNeese State University is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It's an NCAA Div.I school in the Southland Conference. mcneese.edu.

Dallas Cowboys headquartered at The Star in Frisco, TX, part of the NFL's NFC East Division. dallascowboys.com

Houston Texans headquartered in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium, part of the NFL's AFC South Division. houstontexans.com

Miami Dolphins headquartered in Davie, FL., with home field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, part of the NFL's AFC East Division. miamidolphins.com

Jacksonville Jaguars headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, part of the NFL's AFC South Division, playing at TIAA Bank Field, formerly EverBank Field. jaguars.com

Additional links: matrix-turf.com

epiqtracks.com

Katrina Suits

Content Writer

Hellas Construction

(512) 250-2910

ksuits@hellasconstruction.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcneese-cowboys-ready-to-geaux-with-new-matrix-helix-turf-300661012.html

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hellasconstruction.com

