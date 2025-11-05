MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Brings Compliance Leaders Together at MCO Exchange 2025

Two-Day Event Connected Compliance Professionals from Leading Financial Services Firms to Share Best Practices, Explore MyComplianceOffice Enhancements, and Shape the Future of Regulatory Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology solutions, successfully hosted its MCO Exchange 2025 user conference. The customer-focused event brought together compliance professionals, industry leaders, and MCO experts for two days of networking, education, and innovation.

MCO Exchange 2025 featured a program designed to help compliance teams maximize their investment in the MyComplianceOffice platform and stay ahead of evolving regulatory challenges. Attendees participated in dynamic customer panels, best practice sessions led by MCO leaders, interactive Q&A forums, and product roadmap presentations showcasing upcoming system enhancements and AI-powered innovations.

"MCO Exchange 2025 reflects our dedication to helping clients achieve their compliance goals," said Brian Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of MCO. "This conference exemplifies our commitment to delivering not just best-in-class technology, but a comprehensive ecosystem of support, education, and community that empowers compliance professionals to transform their programs."

The conference agenda featured practical sessions on key compliance topics, covering:

Employee Conflict of Interest Management

MNPI and Insider Role Oversight

Advanced Trade Capture Techniques

Compliance Automation and Reporting

Attendees also learned about new features in MCO solutions including:

eComms Monitoring and Archiving

Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

Know Your Third Party (KYTP)

Licensing and Accountability

The customer panel was a standout, where executives from major financial institutions shared real-world experiences with MyComplianceOffice and offered actionable strategies for improving compliance. Another highlight was the networking reception, where attendees gathered under the stars to enjoy refreshments and live music.

"The opportunity to engage face-to-face with our customers, exchange best practices and hear firsthand how they're evolving their programs is invaluable," said Sam Murphy, Chief Customer Officer of MCO. "MCO Exchange 2025 fostered meaningful dialogue, sparked innovation and strengthened the community of compliance professionals who rely on our platform every day."

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee compliance obligations.

