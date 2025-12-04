MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Partners with FirmScribe to Deliver iMessage Retention Capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology solutions, has established a strategic partnership with FirmScribe, the industry-recognized leader in iMessage archiving for regulated financial services firms. The collaboration strengthens MCO's eComms Compliance capabilities by expanding functionality for capturing, retaining, and supervising mobile messaging.

With Apple dominating the mobile phone market, iMessage has become one of the most critical communication channels in financial services—and one of the most challenging for firms to monitor.

"Partnering with FirmScribe gives our customers complete confidence that iMessaging is captured accurately and compliantly, without adding operational complexity. It's another step forward in our mission to deliver integrated communications compliance technology that meets the realities of today's digital workplace," said Sean Sullivan, VP of Communications Compliance Solutions Products at MCO.

Through this integration, MCO users will gain access to FirmScribe's Apple-tested iMessage capture technology, ensuring encrypted iMessage communications flow directly into supervisory workflows. The enhancement aligns with MCO's broader strategy of equipping compliance teams with unified, end-to-end oversight across employee activity, firm transactions, third-party interactions and compliance obligations.

"As communication tools evolve, so do the challenges of compliance. This partnership underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, providing businesses with the tools they need to capture, archive, and monitor encrypted messages in a way that's both compliant and effortless," notes FirmScribe CEO Jordan Richardson.

MCO's Communications Compliance solutions were recently recognized as Best Solution for Records Retention at the RegTech Insight Awards USA and as a Communications Monitoring Category Leader by Chartis Research.

Learn more about MCO's Communications Surveillance and Communications Archiving solutions here.

About FirmScribe

FirmScribe specializes in iMessage archiving solutions designed to help businesses comply with FINRA and SEC regulations. Since 2017, FirmScribe has successfully onboarded 70,000+ iPhones and captured over 2 billion messages, ensuring seamless and compliant communication monitoring.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee compliance obligations.

