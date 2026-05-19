MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Expands Platform Capabilities to Strengthen Compliance Management

AI-enabled trade surveillance, digital asset, and communications features help financial services firms improve oversight and increase transparency

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology, today announced new platform enhancements across insider information management, trade surveillance and employee communications designed to help financial services firms simplify compliance operations and stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands.

MCO's platform was purpose-built to unify compliance across employees, transactions, and third parties within a single system, giving firms a centralized way to manage oversight that has historically lived across disconnected tools. These enhancements are designed to help firms strengthen supervisory controls around digital asset-related conduct risk, trading activity and employee communications.

"Firms need compliance technology that can keep up with greater expectations around risk management and oversight," said Keith Pyke, Director of Solutions at MCO. "That requires faster, more consistent ways to review activity, investigate alerts, and respond to emerging risks so compliance teams can operate with greater speed and accuracy."

New capability highlights include:

MNPI Management Extended to Digital Assets , making it easier for firms to monitor, restrict, search, and report sensitive information related to evolving asset classes and align with existing processes while proactively alerting compliance teams for potential misuse of inside information across asset classes.

, making it easier for firms to monitor, restrict, search, and report sensitive information related to evolving asset classes and align with existing processes while proactively alerting compliance teams for potential misuse of inside information across asset classes. AI-Powered Trade Alert Summarization for executed trade alerts, empowering compliance teams to review alerts faster, streamline investigations, and revisit prior analysis with more transparency.

for executed trade alerts, empowering compliance teams to review alerts faster, streamline investigations, and revisit prior analysis with more transparency. Enhanced Control for Multilingual Email Notifications, adding configurable language delivery settings for email notifications and alerts, giving organizations greater control, improving clarity for global users, and supporting localized compliance requirements.

"Innovation and continuous improvement remain central to how MCO supports firms in a dynamic regulatory environment," said Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO. "These new capabilities include AI-enhanced functionality alongside robust controls that help customers respond to shifting market demands and operate with greater control across surveillance, communications, and digital assets."

To learn more about MCO's latest features, visit mycomplianceoffice.com.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the MyComplianceOffice platform helps compliance professionals proactively manage obligations and the regulated activities of employees, financial transactions, and third-party relationships. More than 1,500 client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to replace manual processes and disparate systems with a superior compliance ecosystem that reduces cost and risk.

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SOURCE MyComplianceOffice