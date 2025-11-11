MD Integrations Extends Virtual Care Platform to E-Commerce

New Shopify and WooCommerce integrations advance MDI's mission to make compliant, physician-directed care accessible wherever patients engage online

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Integrations (MDI), the only unified telehealth platform powered by a nationwide, physician-only network, today announced new Shopify and WooCommerce integrations that make it possible for patients to begin compliant, physician-directed care directly from digital storefronts. Built to power virtual care that works for physicians and delivers for patients, these integrations unite MDI's proven technology and physician network to help digital health brands launch faster, scale leaner, and maintain clinical integrity from day one.

As digital health enters its next phase, trusted technology and compliant physician coverage will define scalability and patient trust. MDI already powers nearly 100 healthcare organizations on Shopify and WooCommerce through these integrations, extending its physician-led ecosystem into new digital-first environments. Every clinical touchpoint (intake, consultation, and prescription) remains under licensed physician oversight and audit-ready compliance.

Building on its $77 million growth investment from Updata Partners and Denali Growth Partners, this launch marks the next step in MDI's commitment to modernize the foundation of virtual care, creating a unified telehealth platform and provider network that lets physicians practice responsibly and brands scale safely.

"Healthcare brands shouldn't have to choose between meeting patients where they are and maintaining clinical rigor," said Dr. Marc Serota, CEO and Founder of MD Integrations. "These integrations show that technology can extend the reach of physician-led care without compromising oversight, safety, or compliance. Our goal is simple: to make responsible care delivery easier to build and maintain."

Physician-Directed Care, Unified Across Platforms

Through MDI's Shopify and WooCommerce integrations, digital health brands can connect to MDI's physician-directed workflows while retaining their own patient interfaces. Every encounter is reviewed and approved by licensed physicians using asynchronous consult models that meet state-by-state standards.

The result is a unified ecosystem where intake, consultation, clinical decision-making, and follow-up are governed by the same audit-ready infrastructure, regardless of where a patient begins their journey.

MDI infrastructure ensures:

Nationwide board-certified MD/DO coverage across numerous specialties, like weight management, men's and women's health, dermatology, longevity, labs and diagnostics, and other coverage areas

Embedded state-specific compliance guardrails

Flexible, physician-designed, high-touch asynchronous workflows

Seamless integration with pharmacy, fulfillment, and patient communication systems via configurable APIs

Every integration inherits MDI's built-in governance, including automated state-license routing and continuous compliance monitoring, giving partners confidence that every consult meets the highest standard of medical oversight.

"Extending compliant care into e-commerce environments is a milestone for the entire telehealth ecosystem," said Dr. Serota. "It simplifies responsibly, without ever simplifying the medicine."

The Shopify and WooCommerce integrations have been adopted by numerous brands and companies, and are currently available for MDI partners seeking to extend their physician-led care models across new channels. With a foundation built on doctor-only networks, state-level compliance, and configurable workflows, MDI continues to serve as the end-to-end platform standard powering the next generation of responsible telehealth growth.

This announcement underscores MDI's continued momentum as the infrastructure layer beneath digital-first healthcare, extending its unified ecosystem spanning clinical workflows, commerce, pharmacy, EHR, and payments to power the next generation of telehealth growth.

Learn more at mdintegrations.com/ecommerce

About MD Integrations

MD Integrations (MDI) powers digital health brands with the technology and physician network to launch and scale compliant virtual care, faster, leaner, and with clinical integrity built in. Built on a 50-state, board-certified doctor network, MDI combines proven technology with trusted clinical governance, helping digital health organizations deliver safe, physician-directed care without building operations in-house.

Founded by Dr. Marc Serota, a quadruple board-certified physician and telehealth leader, MDI is setting the standard for virtual care that works for physicians and delivers for patients.

Learn more at mdintegrations.com .

SOURCE MD Integrations