NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Scott Kauffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY, on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 12:50 PM ET. Mr. Kauffman, Mr. Doft and Matt Chesler, SVP, Investor Relations & Finance, will host one-on-one meetings the same day. Citi does not provide webcast services for this event.
About MDC Partners Inc.
MDC Partners is one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Its 50+ advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agencies are responsible for some of the most memorable and engaging campaigns for the world's most respected brands. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is known for its unique partnership model, empowering the most entrepreneurial and innovative talent to drive competitive advantage and business growth for clients, and for leading in diversity and inclusion. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives measurable results and optimizes return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide.
For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.
CONTACT:
Matt Chesler, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations & Finance
646-412-6877
mchesler@mdc-partners.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-to-present-at-the-citi-2018-small--mid-cap-conference-300653313.html
SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.
Share this article