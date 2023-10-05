MDClone Congratulates Intermountain Health for Earning 2023 HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence

MDClone – Intermountain collaboration developed continuous-learning care delivery model to identify patients early in disease progression

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, extends its congratulations to Intermountain Health for recently being named a 2023 HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence recipient.

Intermountain earned the award in part for its collaboration with MDClone to develop a continuous-learning care delivery model to identify patients who were early in disease progression for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and multimodal pain management modalities.

Kidney disease is the ninth-leading cause of death in the United States and accounts for approximately 22% of Medicare's annual spending at $80 billion per year. Up to 15% of adults have CKD and some 90% of those are unaware of their condition. Early screening and identification for renoprotective therapy is paramount to addressing the high cost of care and improving patient quality-of-life.

With early identification, Intermountain was able to initiate proactive care management and deploy high-value therapy to improve disease management for patients. By investing in data-driven care management, Intermountain is helping patients achieve a better, more-active quality of life and significantly lower cost of care.

Intermountain leveraged MDClone's ADAMS platform to develop predictive scoring and evidence-based protocols, and to implement data-driven and AI-enhanced analysis focused on patient identification and risk stratification for reducing readmission rates.

Thus far, the program has generated impressive results. Identification and early engagement of CKD patients has enabled greater precision in finding appropriate at-risk patients and addressing gaps in care:

  • All patients who were identified at earlier stages of disease progression (at or below stage G3A and G3B) avoided dialysis
  • 86% of newly enrolled patients avoided hospitalizations
  • Savings of approximately $6 million per year since launching the service line in 2020.

Additionally, the program has led to significant quality-of-life improvements for the many CKD patients who have been able to avoid dialysis and experience better health outcomes through early detection of the disease.

"We are proud of our collaboration with Intermountain Health and would like to extend our congratulations to all the team members who are dedicated to the tremendous success of this initiative," said Ziv Ofek, co-founder and CEO, MDClone. "As a result of this data-driven project, Intermountain patients will continue to gain substantial quality-of-life improvements."

The MDClone ADAMS Platform includes innovative synthetic data publishing capabilities that further enhance the protection of patient privacy. Its unique technology enables any user of a healthcare organization to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data, empowering healthcare workers to rapidly transform ideas into actionable insights and take action.

The HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence showcases healthcare organizations that demonstrate globally innovative, thoughtful applications of information technology to drive and redefine evidence-based best practices so that others can learn, adapt, and improve population health and patient outcomes.

To learn more about the Intermountain Healthcare - MD MDClone collaboration, please visit https://www.mdclone.com/intermountain-healthcare

About MDClone
MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The powerful underlying workflow and synthetic infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

