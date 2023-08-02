MDClone Establishes Life Sciences Partnerships to Accelerate R&D Through Unparalleled Data Exploration

Secure platform with embedded synthetic data technology enables life sciences to dynamically explore robust data needed to answer complex healthcare questions

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, announced today that in the last year it has established partnerships with multiple life sciences organizations to accelerate research and discovery processes through dynamic data exploration.

Via its Connect Platform, MDClone connects life science organizations to rich patient data needed to test hypotheses, build models, validate studies, develop clinical trials, improve care optimization, and create life-saving therapies.

Featuring embedded synthetic data technology to preserve patient privacy, the Connect platform enables life science organizations to identify sites, analyze robust structured and unstructured real-world data, and explore populations of interest with incredible detail and flexibility.

The research and discovery process for many life science organizations is plagued by fragmented data assets, limited access to clinical information, and long timelines, which hinder the ability to innovate. MDClone helps life sciences overcome these barriers by providing quick access to robust real-world data sets needed to answer complex healthcare questions.

MDClone's life sciences partners access real-world evidence through the Global Network, a member-driven collaborative that empowers the largest and most innovative organizations in the world to join forces on life-saving projects. The Global Network features synthetic data sets built from >500 million encounters at leading global health institutions in the U.S., Canada, and Israel, such as Intermountain Healthcare, The Ottawa Hospital, and Sheba Medical Center.

"By instantly delivering self-service access to rich, high-quality, synthetic data, MDClone's Connect platform provides the best of both worlds for life sciences researchers – granular-level detail for real-world evidence with enhanced privacy preservation to protect patients," said Josh Rubel, Chief Commercial Officer, MDClone. "We look forward to expanding our life sciences partnerships to help drug and device developers confidently move forward with research and projects of interest that hold the potential to shape the future of healthcare with rapid, data-driven learning, collaboration, and innovation at the forefront."

Currently, MDClone's life sciences clients are exploring multiple use cases for the Connect Platform, including investigating the results of oral versus intravenous treatment for post-operative anemia, as well as determining the best treatment options for congestive heart failure patients.

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The powerful underlying workflow and synthetic infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

