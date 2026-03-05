MDClone Launches ADAMS Copilot, Its GenAI-Powered Healthcare Data Assistant

ADAMS Copilot enables healthcare organizations to move from question to validated insight—faster, safer, and at scale.

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a healthcare technology company enabling secure, self-service exploration of complex healthcare data, today announced the launch of ADAMS Copilot, its AI-powered healthcare data assistant, designed to transform how clinical, operational, quality, and research teams explore and act on real-world data.

ADAMS Copilot is a clinically informed AI assistant embedded within the ADAMS platform, which represents MDClone's innovation framework of Ask, Discover, Act, Measure, and Share—a structured approach designed to generate faster insights at scale by fostering synergy across clinical, operational, and analytical teams. Through a simple, intuitive chat interface, any user can engage in dialogue with ADAMS Copilot, streamlining the healthcare data analysis process while significantly reducing the effort required to obtain trusted insights. ADAMS Copilot empowers flexible and intuitive data discovery, enabling users to leverage AI to seamlessly move from exploratory data analysis to hypothesis testing and validated conclusions.

Purpose-built for healthcare, ADAMS Copilot operates securely within each customer's own data environment, behind their firewall, ensuring that sensitive patient data never leaves organizational control. This architecture enables organizations to leverage generative AI while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, governance, and regulatory compliance.

ADAMS Copilot leverages large language models (LLMs) to rapidly process large volumes of data across varying levels of complexity. By translating natural-language questions into rigorous analytical workflows, ADAMS Copilot eliminates the need for deep familiarity with data structures, table relationships, or statistical programming—making advanced analytics accessible to clinicians, researchers, quality leaders, and operational teams.

"Generative AI in healthcare must be practical, secure, and responsibly deployed," said Bruno Lempernesse, CEO, MDClone. "With ADAMS Copilot, we embed AI directly into our customers' own data environments, safely behind their firewall. By translating natural language into secure, validated analytics, ADAMS Copilot dramatically shortens the path from question to insight and helps healthcare organizations become truly data-driven."

ADAMS Copilot supports a wide range of analytical tasks, including summary statistics, visualization, temporal mapping, trend detection, correlation analysis, clinical outcomes evaluation, operational optimization, and financial performance analysis. By combining rapid data access, real world data, synthetic data, longitudinal data, and built-in governance, ADAMS Copilot enables organizations to safely accelerate research, quality improvement, and operational initiatives at scale.

ADAMS Copilot is already live at Sheba Medical Center, one of the world's leading academic medical centers, where clinical and operational teams are actively using the platform to accelerate insight generation, improve decision-making, and support data-driven innovation.

MDClone will demonstrate ADAMS Copilot live at HIMSS 2026, March 9–12, in Las Vegas, at Booth 10319 in the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion. They'll offer attendees a firsthand look at how healthcare teams are leveraging this solution to transform data into action.

About MDClone

Unlock healthcare data. Transform care.

MDClone enables health systems to make faster, smarter decisions by removing the barriers that limit access to usable data. Organizations often struggle with fragmented data, technical bottlenecks, and strict privacy constraints that slow research and operational improvement. MDClone provides a self-service data exploration environment that empowers clinical, operational, and research teams to ask and answer their own questions directly, without compromising patient privacy.

Through the MDClone ADAMS Center, powered by the ADAMS Platform and multilayered synthetic data privacy technology, organizations securely explore complex data at scale. Health systems use MDClone to accelerate research, improve performance and quality, and drive measurable impact across the enterprise.

Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves leading health systems across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com to learn more.

