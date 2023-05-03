MDClone Receives Third Straight "Best Healthcare Big Data Platform" Award From MedTech Breakthrough

Prestigious international annual awards program recognizes standout digital health & medical technology products and companies

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone , a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, today announced that it has been named "Best Healthcare Big Data Platform" for the third consecutive year in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

MDClone offers solutions that give users across the healthcare ecosystem the ability to more easily access and leverage data. MDClone is the first company to deliver an innovative, self-service, data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout and among healthcare organizations.

Health systems working with MDClone include Intermountain Healthcare, Washington University, the VHA Innovation Ecosystem, Jefferson Health, The Ottawa Hospital, and Sheba Medical Center.

To maintain patient privacy and maximize data utility, MDClone can create synthetic data - artificially created data that replicates the statistical characteristics and correlations of real-world, raw data but without risk of compromising the privacy of patients. The resulting data set has the same statistical properties as the original data but doesn't contain any identifying patient information. The synthetic data delivers full utility because researchers can freely explore the information to accelerate research, improve patient outcomes, and save operational costs.

"It's an incredible situation to find ourselves in - as three-time winners of this award from MedTech Breakthrough," said Ziv Ofek, Co-founder and CEO, MDClone. "This honor celebrates so much hard work and many recent milestones. By making data easier to access, MDClone is empowering some of the world's leading health systems to find meaningful insights that propel better patient outcomes, operational processes, and performance improvements across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Valuable insights are buried inside the massive quantities of healthcare data, but accessing healthcare data is difficult, time-consuming, and labor-intensive costing health systems valuable resources, time, and money," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By making medical data safer and more easily accessible, MDClone addresses this issue head-on and dramatically shortens the time between a clinician's question and a patient's treatment. Congratulations are in order once again this year to MDClone for being MedTech Breakthrough's 'Best Healthcare Big Data Platform!'

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems cross-institutionally and globally. The powerful underlying infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

