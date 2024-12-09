MDClone recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data exploration and synthetic data company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2024. The entire list of winners can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/bestinbusiness.

This program celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

MDClone was honored in the Data Analytics category of the Best in Business Awards.

MDClone empowers healthcare organizations to reimagine what's possible by enabling meaningful dialogue with granular clinical information. Front-liners across all areas harness speed, scale, and collaboration to drive transformative change in quality, operations, and research—delivering measurable value today, not months or years from now. MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, the UK, Switzerland, Brazil, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

"When providers can ignite the natural curiosity and brainpower of their talent through swift answers to questions, these ideas become the fuel that drives improved outcomes and innovation," Bruno Lempernesse, President of MDClone. "MDClone not only minimizes the number of people required to analyze and manage data, our platform also organically brings speed to value realization. We are proud to earn this recognition from Modern Healthcare and are grateful to our partners and stakeholders who helped us achieve it."

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data exploration environment powering discovery and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The MDClone ADAMS Center accelerates grassroots, data-driven innovation by enabling front-line staff to ask their own questions of their organization's data. Powered by the ADAMS Platform and protected by multilevel synthetic privacy capabilities, any user can engage in a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration, analysis, and action. Using synthetic data generation to collaborate across the healthcare ecosystem, MDClone customers accelerate research, improve operations and quality, and drive innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

