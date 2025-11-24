MDI NetworX Acquires Cobalt MedPlans from Cobalt Health Solutions

Strategic acquisition expands MDI's U.S. delivery footprint, accelerates technology adoption, and enhances operational capabilities for healthcare payers

BALTIMORE and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI NetworX, a leading provider of technology-enabled business process solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of Cobalt MedPlans (Clarity Performance Solutions) from Cobalt Health Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC).

This strategic acquisition significantly expands MDI's U.S. operational footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver a full range of payer services — including claims processing, enrollment, and member and provider call center services — directly from U.S. delivery centers.

As part of the acquisition, approximately 250 U.S.-based employees from Cobalt MedPlans will join the MDI family, bringing MDI's total global workforce to more than 7,500. The transaction also adds two new Kansas locations — in Overland Park and Fort Scott — to MDI's existing U.S. operations centers. With a total of four domestic service delivery sites, complemented by its international centers, MDI is further strengthening its onshore delivery capabilities and enhancing support for payer clients across the country.

For more than 25 years, Cobalt MedPlans has built a strong reputation in the healthcare payer space, serving some of the leading national and regional Blues plans and other payer organizations. Its experienced operations team and deep domain expertise have made it a trusted partner in delivering high-quality administrative services.

MDI plans to make targeted investments in technology, process optimization, and workforce enablement to further enhance Cobalt's U.S. service delivery capabilities. A key component of this integration will be the implementation of MDI's AI-enabled SaaS platform, InsightPro, which combines intelligent workflow automation, advanced analytics, and quality assurance tools to drive measurable improvements in efficiency and cost reduction.

"This is a pivotal moment for MDI as we accelerate our growth strategy in the U.S.," said Tilak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of MDI NetworX. "The addition of Cobalt MedPlans allows us to strengthen our U.S. delivery capabilities and deepen our relationships with payer organizations. By investing in technology and implementing our InsightPro platform, we will be able to increase throughput, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative costs for payers. This is about combining people, process, and technology to create real value."

"Cobalt MedPlans has been an integral partner to Blue KC and we are excited to see the impact of MDI's operational expertise and their innovative technology solutions," said Jenny Housley, President, Blue KC. "MDI is the right partner to build on Cobalt's success and expand its impact across the payer landscape."

The integration of Cobalt's U.S. service delivery capabilities with MDI's InsightPro platform will enable MDI to deliver end-to-end operational solutions that help healthcare payers scale efficiently, improve service levels, and manage administrative costs more effectively. With this acquisition, MDI will support clients from both U.S. and global delivery locations, enabling flexible, compliant, and cost-efficient service models.

About MDI NetworX

MDI NetworX is a leading provider of healthcare BPO and technology-enabled operational solutions, focused on helping payers and benefit administrators reduce administrative costs and improve operational efficiency. Through its proprietary InsightPro platform, MDI combines automation, analytics, and expert operational delivery to drive measurable business outcomes.

About Cobalt Health Solutions

Cobalt Health Solutions is a healthcare services company supporting payers and providers with administrative, clinical, and analytical capabilities. The firm combines managed care expertise with applied analytics to help organizations diversify revenue, reduce cost and improve outcomes. Cobalt delivers integrated, insight-driven solutions built on integrity, innovation and measurable value.

