UnitedAg Partners with MDI NetworX to Transform Member Enrollment Experience Through AI-Powered Automation

InsightPro's intelligent automation eliminates enrollment friction while empowering UnitedAg team to focus on member-centric initiatives

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI NetworX (https://www.mdinetworx.com/) today announced that UnitedAg has chosen InsightPro (https://insightpro.ai/) to transform its member enrollment experience through AI-powered automation. This partnership follows an extensive evaluation process and aims to revolutionize UnitedAg's entire enrollment workflow, significantly improving operational efficiency while enhancing the member experience.

MDI NetworX and UnitedAg InsightPro

InsightPro will transform UnitedAg's current operations by converting static, user-recalled rules into automated logic, and embed ticketing, triaging, and third-party app capabilities within the workflow. This transformation will not only reduce manual effort and dependency but will significantly enhance the member enrollment experience by eliminating common friction points and accelerating processing times. The implementation is designed to deliver immediate value by eliminating repetitive tasks and lowering cognitive load.

"We are thrilled to partner with UnitedAg and deploy our InsightPro platform to address their operational needs," said Tilak Sharma, President & CEO at MDI NetworX. "This collaboration highlights a shared vision for a future where enrollments are streamlined, accurate, and efficient. Our goal is to provide a unified system that not only accelerates turnaround times but also enhances the overall user experience for the UnitedAg team, ultimately freeing them to focus on what matters most—serving their agricultural community with excellence."

A key factor in the decision was InsightPro's ability to provide a consolidated interface that reduces the need for users to switch between disparate systems. The platform will integrate and consolidate data management across UnitedAg's administration platform, Monday boards, and Excel, eliminating redundant data entry and ensuring synchronized updates. By offering a single source of truth for pending items and workflows, the system will enhance operational visibility and accountability.

"After a thorough review, we identified MDI NetworX as the ideal partner to help us modernize our enrollment process," said Kirti Mutatkar, CEO at UnitedAg. "The InsightPro platform's ability to streamline COBRA and billing handling, integrate error detection at the source, and accelerate training for new users was decisive. We are confident this will lead to faster enrollment completions and a better experience for our members."

Key capabilities of the InsightPro AI-Powered Enrollment Automation Suite for UnitedAg will include:

Unified Platform Integration: Consolidates data management from UnitedAg's administration platform and Monday boards to eliminate redundant entries.





Automated and Intelligent Workflows: Implements AI-driven rule-based processing for work distribution and reduces repetitive tasks through intelligent workflows.





Comprehensive Operations Management: Features tools for triage and queue management, processor and supervisor workflows, and SME support.





Integrated Quality Assurance: A comprehensive QA platform includes a rule-based sampling engine, audit and rebuttal workflows, and detailed error analysis.





Administration Platform Integration: Enables clean data records to be updated via API and allows for EDI parsing and validation.





Centralized Dashboards and Analytics: Offers real-time dashboards for examiners, operations, and quality management to ensure full visibility.





Automated Correspondence: Generates emails and letters from predefined templates to streamline communication.

About MDI NetworX

MDI NetworX is a leading global provider of business management solutions, committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions to health plans, benefit administrators, and networks to help them reduce operational costs, increase first-pass adjudication rates, and improve customer service. Learn more at www.mdinetworx.com and www.insightpro.ai.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural association dedicated to meeting its members' employee health benefit needs, promoting their interests with lawmakers and helping them comply with legislation and regulations. For over 45 years, UnitedAg has provided comprehensive health benefits to the agricultural community, currently serving over 55,000 members across California and Arizona. Learn more at www.unitedag.org.

Media Contact:

Adrian Maynard

212-819-1772

[email protected]

SOURCE MDI NetworX