MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Merchants Distributors (MDI) will implement the Trimble SmartDelivery™ solution, which combines electronic proof of delivery (ePOD), routing and fleet mobility technology to provide cost-effective delivery services. MDI is a privately-owned wholesale grocery store distributor headquartered in Hickory, N.C., serving over 600 retail food stores across the east and southeast United States.

The implementation of SmartDelivery is part of MDI's investment in Trimble's latest fleet mobility solutions, including adding in-cab Android-powered devices that leverage 4G LTE networks to help maximize driver productivity and connectivity.

SmartDelivery provides fleets with an end-to-end solution that provides real-time activity data to reduce delivery costs and increase delivery accuracy. Available on Android-powered devices, Trimble SmartDelivery's intuitive workflow has single sign-on capabilities to take drivers from start to finish on their routes.

"We believe that technology allows us to improve efficiencies and lower costs, which helps us improve our service to our customers," said Paul Miller, director of transportation for MDI. "With Trimble SmartDelivery, we get a solution backed by the power of the Trimble platform that ensures our deliveries get to the right location at the right time."

With SmartDelivery, fleets can also utilize daily route planning and tracking, Hours of Service (HOS) and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, out-of-cab workflows, loading/unloading and truck assignment, deviation reporting, automatic notifications such as estimated time of arrival, and ePOD capabilities.

"The final mile of the supply chain is complex and can be challenging in terms of both time and money," said Eric Witty, vice president of product management for Trimble's Transportation Division. "We look forward to helping MDI streamline the delivery process for the benefit of their fleet, drivers and customers."

For more information on MDI, visit: https://merchantsdistributors.com. For more information on Trimble SmartDelivery, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/navigation-routing-and-final-mile-delivery.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

