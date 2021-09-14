MDisrupt Appoints Strategic Advisory Board Amid Rapid Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, a platform for connecting digital health companies with healthcare experts, today announced its inaugural strategic advisory board. The board's renowned healthcare industry leaders will provide strategic guidance as MDisrupt broadens its network of healthcare experts and builds partnerships with digital health companies and other healthcare stakeholders.

MDisrupt partners with digital health start-up, scale-up companies based in the U.S. and internationally, connecting them with healthcare experts, on demand. MDisrupt's mission is to bring the most impactful health products to market as quickly and responsibly as possible. In particular, MDisrupt's platform enables digital health companies to:

Access seasoned healthcare expert operators to help build and commercialize their products;

Acquire early clinical users who can provide real-world product assessments; and

Rapidly generate evidence through clinical crowdsourcing, to achieve widespread adoption and scale.

"I am thrilled to announce MDisrupt's advisory board members, who share our vision of a world in which evidence-based, impactful digital health products get to market faster and more responsibly," said Ruby Gadelrab, MDisrupt's CEO and founder. "The U.S. healthcare system is incredibly complex, and by bringing together accomplished leaders with deep experience across many different critical sectors, we can meet the needs of the digital health industry and have a profound impact on people's health."

MDisrupt's strategic advisors bring unsurpassed expertise in driving transformative change in healthcare. The advisory board members are:

"We've seen the dramatic impact that new digital health technologies can have on people's health and their lives overall," said Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP, chief clinical officer at Walgreens. "Yet bringing new products to market can be a challenge. I'm proud to join MDisrupt's advisory board as I share the vision of responsible acceleration of digital health innovation through partnership between digital health innovators and healthcare industry experts."

"I am delighted to support MDisrupt's vision of building a tech stack for digital health companies that not only enables them to bring their products to market faster but also work with clinician innovators to generate the evidence they need to support commercialization and scale," said Stephany Verstraete, chief marketing & engagement officer at Teladoc Health.

Today's announcement comes during a period of significant growth for MDisrupt. Founded in 2019, the company has provided services to more than 40 successful digital health companies, tripled its revenue since 2020, and built an on-demand network of experts which includes 200 individuals whose specialties include medical, scientific, legal, regulatory, laboratory operations, and more.

