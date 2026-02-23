MDJM Advances Animation Art and Cultural Platform Development Strategy

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM Ltd. (the "Company") today announced that it is advancing an animation art and cultural platform-oriented development strategy centered on Fernie Castle in Scotland, aligned with long-term growth objectives across the UK, European, and broader international markets.

The strategy focuses on three core pillars: cultural intellectual property (IP) development, physical cultural space construction, and digital extension capabilities. The Company intends to build a sustainable cultural asset framework designed to support future international expansion.

Cultural IP and International Collaboration

Through its subsidiary, MD Local Global Ltd., the Company continues to develop original animation content and international creative collaborations. The Company is gradually strengthening cross-border creator networks to support cultural engagement within the UK and European markets, while creating opportunities for broader international outreach over time.

Fernie Castle Animation Art Gallery Development

Development of the Fernie Castle Animation Art Gallery is progressing in accordance with established planning objectives. The project is expected to include permanent and temporary exhibitions, cultural programming, and educational initiatives designed to create a distinctive cultural experience environment. The Company plans to explore international cultural exchange opportunities at appropriate stages of development.

Digital Support Capabilities

The Company plans to introduce commercially available digital tools in phases to support exhibition content dissemination, multilingual cultural interpretation, and online presentation capabilities. These initiatives are intended to extend physical cultural experiences into digital environments and enhance cross-regional accessibility.

Platform-Oriented Development Direction

The Company intends to develop a platform-oriented operational framework centered on cultural IP, supported by physical cultural assets and digital capabilities. This approach is designed to enhance business coordination and long-term international development potential.

The Company believes that this strategic direction may strengthen its competitive positioning within the UK and European cultural markets and support future expansion toward broader international markets.

Investor Contact

Sherry Zheng

WAVECREST GROUP INC.

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MDJM LTD