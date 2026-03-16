MDJM LTD and H5 Advance Creative Development of International Animated Short Film

Intensive Script Workshops Highlight Artistic Depth and Cross-Cultural Creative Collaboration

LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) ("MDJM" or the "Company") announced that the development of its animated short film project in collaboration with internationally renowned creative studio H5 (S.A.R.L.) ("H5") has recently entered an intensive script refinement phase, marking a significant step forward in the artistic development of the film.

The project, currently in production development, is part of MDJM's broader initiative to create original animation works through collaborations with leading international creative studios. The ongoing dialogue between the two teams reflects a shared commitment to crafting a work of high artistic ambition and philosophical depth.

Recent creative discussions between MDJM and H5 have focused on strengthening the narrative structure, emotional resonance, and symbolic language of the film. Rather than approaching animation purely as entertainment, the project is being developed as an auteur-driven cinematic work that explores complex human questions through visual storytelling and atmospheric world-building.

The development process has involved extensive exchanges on how animation can convey philosophical themes through sensory experience rather than direct explanation. Particular attention has been given to the balance between narrative clarity and poetic ambiguity — ensuring that the film remains emotionally accessible while preserving the richness of its underlying ideas.

According to the creative proposal prepared by H5, the project explores a near-future environment shaped by advanced systems of organization and optimization, where everyday life appears seamless and harmonious on the surface. Within this carefully designed world, the story unfolds through subtle disruptions and intimate personal discoveries that gradually open new perspectives on human experience.

Rather than relying on conventional conflict or dystopian tropes, the film's narrative approach emphasizes atmosphere, discovery, and symbolic gestures. The creative team is exploring how objects, environments, and sensory details can carry metaphorical meaning — allowing philosophical questions to emerge naturally from the story's unfolding rather than through explicit discourse.

This approach reflects a broader tradition of auteur animation, drawing inspiration from both Eastern and Western cinematic languages. Visual references discussed during development include works by Hayao Miyazaki, Makoto Shinkai, and Rintaro, as well as contemporary animated films that combine contemplative storytelling with immersive visual environments.

Creative workshops have also examined the role of visual contrast in shaping the film's narrative arc. The proposed aesthetic direction juxtaposes technologically refined environments with spaces marked by material history and organic complexity, allowing the visual world itself to participate in the storytelling process.

MDJM noted that this phase of script development highlights the collaborative nature of the project. The ongoing exchanges between MDJM and H5 demonstrate a shared dedication to rigorous creative exploration, where philosophical reflection, narrative experimentation, and visual research are developed in parallel.

MDJM emphasized that the project represents an important step in the Company's strategy to develop original animation intellectual properties through partnerships with internationally recognized creative studios.

The Company expects to provide further updates on the project as the creative development progresses, as and when appropriate.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global cultural innovation company focused on cultural IP development, animation production, international licensing, and cultural venue operations. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM is collaborating with select European animation studios to develop animated short films that blend Eastern themes with Western artistry. The Company aims to integrate Eastern philosophy with international artistic practices, creating a global cultural ecosystem built on storytelling and immersive experience. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact

Sherry Zheng

WAVECREST GROUP INC.

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MDJM LTD