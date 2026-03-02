MDJM LTD Announces Journey to the West Officially Enters Production

A Prestigious European Production Team Leads the Project

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced that the animated short film Journey to the West, inspired by the celebrated "True and False Monkey King" episode from the Chinese literary classic, has formally entered full production. The project is led by a distinguished European creative and production team, marking a major step in bringing a cornerstone of Chinese literature into the global auteur animation arena.

A Prestigious European Production Team at the Helm

The film is spearheaded by an exceptional directing trio whose combined artistic achievements position the project at the forefront of contemporary European animation.

Isabel Herguera — Former Festival Artistic Director & International Animation Auteur

The film is written and co-directed by Isabel Herguera, one of Spain's most internationally respected animation filmmakers. Her feature El sueño de la sultana (2023) received the Best Basque Screenplay Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and her earlier short films have been widely screened and acclaimed. From 2002 to 2012, Herguera served as Artistic Director of Animac, one of Europe's leading animation festivals. Her decade-long tenure significantly shaped the festival's artistic direction and international profile. She currently teaches animation at the Academy of Media Arts Cologne (KHM), continuing to influence the European animation landscape.

Gianmarco Serra — Interdisciplinary Filmmaker, Composer and Sound Architect

Co-director Gianmarco Serra brings an interdisciplinary cinematic approach, combining writing, editing, composition, and sound design. His work has been recognized at major international festivals including Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Animafest Zagreb. Before fully dedicating himself to animation, Serra directed cultural programs for Italy's national broadcaster RAI, enriching his storytelling with intellectual and documentary depth.

Gina Thorstensen — A Bold Contemporary Visual Force

Joining the directing team is Gina Thorstensen, widely regarded as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary European animation. Her work is characterized by vitality, artistic courage, and strong emotional resonance. With incisive imagery and powerful visual language, Thorstensen brings a distinctive contemporary sensibility that elevates the project's artistic ambition.

Abano Producións — Internationally Acclaimed Production Partner

The film is produced in collaboration with Abano Producións S.L., one of Europe's most internationally recognized animation studios.

Abano's productions have been selected and awarded at major global festivals including:

Annecy International Animation Film Festival

San Sebastián International Film Festival

Animafest Zagreb

Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film

The studio has also been honored at the Goya Awards, Spain's highest national film awards.

Chelo Loureiro — A Strategic and Creative Production Force

The production is overseen by Abano's founder and CEO, Chelo Loureiro, one of Spain's most influential animation producers and a multiple Goya-recognized industry leader. Loureiro has built a reputation for championing director-driven animated works that achieve both artistic excellence and international festival success. Her leadership ensures:

International-level production supervision

Strategic positioning toward multiple top-tier global film festivals

Strong European co-production expertise

High artistic and technical standards aligned with global distribution

The collaboration between Herguera, Serra, Thorstensen, and Loureiro forms a uniquely powerful creative and production alliance — a combination of artistic vision and international production experience rarely assembled within a single animated short project.

Targeting October 2026 Completion

Aiming for Multiple Top International Film Festivals

MD Local Global announced that the project is targeting completion in October 2026, with the strategic goal of competing at multiple top-tier international film festivals. Following its festival circuit, the film is also planned to be showcased on leading international digital media platforms and global streaming services, further expanding its worldwide reach.

A Strategic Step Toward Global Animation Expansion

The official production launch of Journey to the West represents a significant milestone in MD Local Global's broader strategy to expand into European and global animation and cultural content development.

By assembling a prestigious European production team and aligning with a studio of Abano's international stature, the project establishes a strong foundation for long-term cross-cultural animation initiatives across Europe and beyond. This marks a solid and forward-looking step in the company's global animation and cultural project strategy.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that integrate modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. Fernie Castle is undergoing comprehensive architectural and landscape renovation planning in design collaboration with renowned architectural firm Kengo Kuma and Associates. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM seeks to position itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

