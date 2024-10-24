MDK CLOSES 2024 RACING SEASON ON A HIGH NOTE WITH WINS IN EVERY SINGLE-MAKE SERIES

Drivers, Sponsors and Fans Celebrate Successful Season as Team Looks Ahead to More Competitive Successes in 2025

PATASKALA, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDK Motorsports is thrilled to close out the 2024 racing season with unprecedented victories in every single-make series the team participated in, totaling nine wins this year. MDK drivers showcased their skills at some of North America's most exciting race series, including IMSA, Porsche Carrera Cup, Porsche Spring Challenge, and Ford Mustang Challenge.

MDK Motorsports Closes 2024 Racing Season with Wins Across Every Single-Make Series Post this MDK Motorsports driver Tom Tait competes in the Ford Mustang Challenge at Watkins Glen.

"We are incredibly proud of our MDK drivers for their fierce competitiveness, unyielding perseverance and spectacular success on the track this season," said Megan Kvamme, CEO of MDK Motorsports. "Our entire team worked so hard, with so many behind-the-scenes heroes supporting and preparing our drivers. And we could not have done it without our amazing sponsors and fans. We are so grateful for this safe and fruitful racing season, and with this incredible momentum, we can't wait to see what this team accomplishes in 2025!"

MDK's generous team sponsors for the 2024 season include:

Race highlights for the 2024 season include:

FORD MUSTANG CHALLENGE

Tom Tait

Won the series debut event at Mid-Ohio in the Dark Horse Legends class 4th overall in Dark Horse Legends points standing



Gabe Tesch

6th place finish at Watkins Glen in the Dark Horse class

Trenton Estep

Won Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the Dark Horse class

PORSCHE SPRINT CHALLENGE

Paul Bocuse Jr.

Winner of the endurance race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the ProAm class 2nd overall in ProAm class for the 2024 season



Conrad Geis

Winner at Watkins Glen in the ProAm class 4th overall in ProAm class for the 2024 Season



Ashely Freiberg

Winner at Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

Mark Kvamme

Winner at Miami Grand Prix

Gus Burton

Winner at Sebring International Raceway

Yves Baltas

Winner at Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix of Canada (Montreal)

Other

Numerous podium finishes throughout the season with MDK drivers Kenton King and Dan Clarke

IMSA Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) & Grand Touring Prototype (GTD)

Numerous top 10 finishes in both classes

QUOTES

Geoff Abel, Team Manager, MDK Motorsports

"In the world of racing, every hard-fought victory is a testament to teamwork, resilience and passion. As we close out this incredible season, we will look to carry our momentum forward and continue to chase excellence on and off the track. Here's to the journeys ahead!"

Jan Magnussen, Driver Development: Advisor & Coach, MDK Motorsports

"Reflecting on this season, I am immensely proud of the dedication and talent displayed by our drivers and crew at MDK Motorsports. Each race was a testament to their hard work and resilience, and these wins highlight what can be achieved when a team comes together with a shared vision. As we look toward 2025, I am excited to continue nurturing our drivers' development and pushing the boundaries of what we can accomplish on the track."

Don Adair, Executive Vice President/CRO, Swinerton

"Swinerton was honored to serve as a proud sponsor for the MDK Motorsports 2024 racing season. The experience was exceptional and certainly exceeded our expectations, offering a unique opportunity to not only meet the team of talented drivers, but also to witness their incredible performance on the track, firsthand. The hospitality we received from the entire MDK Motorsports team was second to none. Every race proved to be a special and unique experience for our team and our guests. We eagerly anticipate the excitement that the 2025 racing season will bring."

Conrad Geis

"I'm incredibly proud to have raced in the Porsche Sprint Challenge with MDK Motorsports this season; it was especially thrilling taking the win at Watkins Glen! The support from my teammates, coaches, and sponsors like Ease Logistics has been invaluable in my development as a driver. Finishing 4th overall in the ProAm class for the season is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I'm excited for what's to come in 2025 and can't wait to build on this success!"

Tom Tait

"I'm incredibly excited to have kicked off the inaugural season of the Ford Mustang Challenge by winning the series debut event at Mid-Ohio in the Dark Horse Legends class. This achievement has been a fantastic experience, and I'm proud of what our team at MDK Motorsports has accomplished together. Finishing 4th overall in the Dark Horse Legends points standings is a testament to our hard work and dedication. I look forward to building on this momentum – there's so much more to come!"

Paul Bocuse Jr.

"I'm really proud of how this season has unfolded in the Porsche Sprint Challenge series. Winning the endurance race at COTA was an exhilarating experience that really showcased my growth as a developing racer on the team. Finishing 2nd overall in the ProAm class for the season underscores the hard work and training I've put in, and I'm grateful to everyone at MDK Motorsports for their support. This is just the beginning – I can't wait to see how far I can go as I continue to hone my skills on the track!"

ABOUT MDK MOTORSPORTS

MDK Motorsports is a powerhouse in motorsports racing across North America, setting the bar high with stellar performance on the track and unparalleled experiences for drivers and sponsors. The MDK team competes in prestigious events such as the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, IMSA LMP2, IMSA GTD, and now the Ford Mustang Challenge series. For more information about MDK Motorsports, visit the team website and follow along via social media on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

SOURCE MDK Motorsports