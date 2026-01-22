MDLifespan and Cenegenics Partner to Expand Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Across the United States

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a physician-led medical technology company and certified Public Benefit Corporation, announced a strategic partnership with Cenegenics, a global leader in age management and performance health medicine. Through this collaboration, MDLifespan will introduce its patented approach to Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) within Cenegenics' U.S. centers, expanding access to a root-cause medical solution designed to address inflammation driven by environmental toxin exposure.

Cenegenics has spent decades helping patients optimize health through advanced diagnostics and personalized, physician-led programs. By integrating MDLifespan's patented PlasmaXchange protocols into its performance health model, Cenegenics adds a new layer focused on removing what holds progress back, rather than simply adding more inputs.

The national expansion will begin with Los Angeles (Beverly Hills), California; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

A Shift in How Disease Is Addressed

Rates of chronic inflammation continue to rise, contributing to a wide range of health challenges including cognitive decline, metabolic dysfunction, cardiovascular stress, immune imbalance, and reduced resilience. While more people are investing in personalized nutrition, fitness, and preventive medicine, progress often stalls. One reason has become difficult to ignore: the accumulation of environmental toxins that circulate in the bloodstream and interfere with normal biological function.

MDLifespan was founded to address this gap. Its Advanced TPE protocols are designed specifically to remove environmental toxins such as microplastics, PFAS, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Plasma Exchange and the MDLifespan Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, or plasmapheresis, is not new. What is new is MDLifespan's protocol-driven application TPE. MDLifespan is the only physician-led company focused exclusively on eliminating environmental toxins from the body by combining TPE with targeted nutritional support and structured education around toxin avoidance. This integrated model transforms plasma exchange from an acute medical intervention into a repeatable, prevention-oriented strategy designed for modern toxin exposure, with results outperforming TPE alone by more than 300%.

MDLifespan's work is supported by a formal collaboration with the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and guided by an advisory board of nationally and internationally recognized clinicians across multiple specialties, including cardiology, neurology, immunology, and functional medicine.

Combatting a Global Toxin Crisis Together

"The future of longevity medicine requires that we not only optimize biology, but actively remove what is impairing it," said Kristy Berry, CEO of Cenegenics. "Environmental toxins now represent a foundational driver of inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and accelerated aging. This partnership allows us to introduce a proven, physician-led therapeutic solution that directly addresses that burden and elevating human performance care beyond optimization and into true biological restoration."

Bringing Hospital-Level TPE into a New Setting

The partnership represents a broader evolution in medicine, moving a highly specialized therapy historically confined to hospitals into a physician-led performance health environment. As environmental toxin exposure continues to rise, MDLifespan and Cenegenics are positioning serial TPE as a foundational tool for addressing inflammation at the circulatory level, alongside diagnostics, lifestyle, and preventive strategies.

"This partnership reflects an important shift in how performance care is delivered," said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan. "Cenegenics focuses on optimizing the body's systems. MDLifespan addresses the environmental and inflammatory burden that interferes with those systems. Together, we're combining optimization with targeted toxin removal in a way that hasn't been available at this scale."

To learn more about MDLifespan or to schedule a consultation please visit www.mdlifespan.com/signup.

To explore Cenegenics' personalized, physician-led approach to performance health and longevity, visit www.cenegenics.com.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detoxification and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan focuses on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized, and patented protocols.

About Cenegenics

Founded in 1997, Cenegenics is the global leader in performance health medicine and longevity. The company delivers personalized, physician-led programs grounded in comprehensive biomarker analysis, advanced diagnostics, evidence-based therapies, and continuous optimization.

