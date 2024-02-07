MDpanel Expands Presence, Announces Partnership with Axiom Evaluations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel, a provider of expert medical opinions as part of the insurance claims process, welcomes the addition of Axiom Evaluations, a Michigan-based provider of independent medical evaluations ("IMEs"), to its platform. The partnership expands MDpanel's geographic presence and product capabilities as it seeks to become the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys and injured workers.

Axiom Evaluations, led by industry veterans Brett Melnick and Bill Bulger, facilitates high-quality IMEs and peer reviews for auto and workers' compensation claims throughout the state of Michigan. "We are excited to be a part of MDpanel," said Bulger, "and look forward to working alongside Jason and his team to build the platform into the preeminent provider of world-class medical opinions."

The partnership with Axiom Evaluations follows the launch of the MDpanel platform in October 2023, which was marked by the combination of the two largest providers of qualified medical evaluations ("QMEs") for workers' compensation claims in California, CMLS, LLC and California Medical Evaluators Holdings, LLC ("CME").

"Brett and Bill bring years of experience facilitating outstanding medical opinions while sharing our philosophy of delivering a premium service to our physician panel and our clients. Combining Axiom's IME expertise, our material investment infusion and MDpanel's unparalleled technology infrastructure will produce solutions unlike those available in today's marketplace," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel. "Partnering with Axiom allows MDpanel to reach more stakeholders in need of quality medical opinions and unlocks new avenues for growth beyond California."

About MDpanel

MDpanel is a provider of expert medical opinions in the U.S., serving physicians across a wide array of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit www.mdpanel.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LP

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a private investment specialist based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich, Connecticut, that invests across financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

