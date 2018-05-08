MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday's Retirement

"Bart this year reached the age maximum for directors as dictated by a provision in our corporate bylaws and therefore was not eligible to stand for re-election at MDU Resources' Annual Meeting today," said Harry J. Pearce, chair of the board. "Bart has been an asset in helping guide the strategic direction and growth of the company, and we will miss his kindness, humor and good business judgment. We wish him the best as he moves on to his next endeavor."

Holaday joined MDU Resources' board in November 2008 and has served on both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. He is a native of North Dakota, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Rhodes Scholar, having earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University. He has a law degree from George Washington Law School and an honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of North Dakota. He led the Private Markets Group of UBS Asset Management prior to retiring in 2001. Holaday also volunteers for a number of organizations, including the Dakota Foundation, which he founded, as well as the University of Jamestown and the University of North Dakota Center for Innovation Foundation.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public affairs, 701-530-1095

