MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

May 15, 2024, 11:10 ET

BISMARCK, N.D., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 12.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable July 1 to stockholders of record June 13, 2024.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at www.mdu.com/100th-anniversary. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Jaeger Elected to MDU Resources Board of Directors

Jaeger Elected to MDU Resources Board of Directors

Shareholders of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today at the company's annual meeting of stockholders elected Douglas W. Jaeger as a new...
MDU Resources Reports Strong First Quarter Results; Affirms 2024 Guidance

MDU Resources Reports Strong First Quarter Results; Affirms 2024 Guidance

Pipeline has record first quarter earnings, up 82%. Utility first quarter earnings up 4%. Everus reports 8% earnings increase, record first quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics