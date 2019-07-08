MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts

BISMARCK, N.D., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) announced today that its subsidiaries, Bombard Electric, LLC, and Bombard Mechanical, LLC, have been awarded contracts for electrical and mechanical construction at Resorts World Las Vegas, a mega-resort under construction on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bombard Electric and Bombard Mechanical are both part of MDU Construction Services Group. This work bolsters MDU Construction Services Group's backlog, which was $1.16 billion as of May 31, up from its first quarter record backlog of $1.02 billion.

Owned by the Genting Group, Resorts World Las Vegas will have two towers with more than 3,000 guest rooms and an 85,000-square-foot casino.

Bombard Electric, which has been in business since 1982 and was acquired by MDU Construction Services Group in 2005, has extensive construction experience along the Las Vegas Strip.

"Bombard Electric has been a partner in building countless projects that have made Las Vegas a worldwide destination," Bombard Electric President Ken Kefalas said. "We are proud to partner with general contractor W.A. Richardson Builders on creating another landmark property along the Strip."

Bombard Mechanical, in business since 2002, also has extensive project experience along the Strip. MDU Construction Services Group acquired the mechanical, HVAC and plumbing contractor in 2005.

"The Bombard companies lead the market with experience building Las Vegas' hospitality and gaming properties, and we're pleased to be part of building another notable destination in our growing city," Bombard Mechanical President Angelo Iannucci said.

MDU Construction Services Group has a strong presence in the booming Las Vegas market; subsidiaries also include Desert Fire Protection and Lone Mountain Excavation & Utilities.

About MDU Construction Services Group

MDU Construction Services Group, Inc., provides a full spectrum of construction solutions, from underground utilities and excavation to electrical, mechanical and fire suppression systems as well as transmission and distribution line construction. It also manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and supplies. For more information about the company, visit www.mducsg.com.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements made by company management, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, refer to Item 1A-Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K.

