MDVIP Announces Planned Retirement of Bret Jorgensen and Names Larry Kutscher as New CEO

"The last 15 years have been an incredible journey, and I am proud of all that our talented leadership team and dedicated employees have accomplished together to elevate MDVIP's value proposition, drive consecutive quarterly growth and deliver measurably better health outcomes," said Mr. Jorgensen. "After a comprehensive search for my successor, I believe that Larry has the experience, leadership skills and strategic vision to shape MDVIP's future, and I look forward to working with him on the board."

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at MDVIP, an industry leader with a proven track record of transforming the primary care experience for both patients and doctors," said Mr. Kutscher. "As I look forward, my goal is to build on the company's momentum and accelerate its next phase of growth with a focus on business performance and innovation. Together with the team, we will continue advancing MDVIP's mission and unlock its full potential."

About Larry Kutscher

Mr. Kutscher brings to MDVIP over 30 years of executive leadership experience driving transformation and growth for industry-defining businesses. He most recently served as CEO and is currently chairman of the Board of Directors for A Place for Mom, Inc., North America's leading senior living advisory business. While CEO, he reshaped the company's go-to market strategy and delivered strong revenue growth by building world-class teams and leading significant investments to meet the needs of family caregivers and senior living communities. Prior to that, he was CEO of TravelClick where he more than doubled the travel technology provider's revenue and earnings during his eight-year tenure. Mr. Kutscher also has served as CEO of Register.com and General Manager of the Small Business Group at Dun & Bradstreet. He held various leadership positions at American Express, where he started his career. Mr. Kutscher holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in political science from Brown University.

About Bret Jorgensen

Mr. Jorgensen, who joined MDVIP in 2009, is the longest-serving CEO of the company. He assumed the additional role as chairman in 2014 and has helped steer MDVIP toward impressive growth and sustainable value creation in a model that's been transforming primary care for over two decades. Recognized as a healthcare thought leader and accomplished entrepreneur, he was twice named EY's "Entrepreneur of the Year" in Healthcare — most recently in 2023 for MDVIP and in 1995 as president and co-founder of TheraTx. Throughout his career, Mr. Jorgensen has been instrumental in creating a values-based culture in the workplace, and as a credit to his leadership, MDVIP is recognized among Fortune's "Best Workplaces in Healthcare." His philanthropic commitment to making healthier lives happen propelled the MDVIP Foundation, a non-profit organization which raises public awareness of health, wellness and the value of prevention through charitable initiatives extending care to those most in need.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, giving them the time to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual, comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. MDVIP, which also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees, is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine. The company is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare and has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018.

