MDVIP Expands in Massachusetts with Boston and Cape Cod Internal Medicine Practices

Boston internist Nobita Chatterjee, MD , who is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine, is located at 1400 Centre Street, Suite 208, in Newton Centre . Dr. Chatterjee has been in practice for over two decades and is currently affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston . Her clinical areas of interest include preventive medicine, women's health and obesity medicine, and she speaks English, Hindi, Bengali, Nepal and Urdu.





As MDVIP affiliates, Drs. Chatterjee and Armani offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, from long waits to schedule an appointment and rushed visits to difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, MDVIP-affiliated physicians are able to spend more time with their patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"While so much in their everyday lives is speeding up, patients have a growing desire to slow down and spend more time prioritizing their health," said Dr. Nobita Chatterjee. "I chose MDVIP because I believe that in traditional primary care, the time that patients get with their doctors is shrinking. In my MDVIP-affiliated practice, I am able to build a strong doctor-patient relationship, provide more comprehensive evaluations and create wellness plans better tailored to patients' needs, which research has shown can improve their health outcomes."

"My goal as a primary care physician is to help patients strive to stay well rather than waiting until the point of needing medical intervention. I believe this is best achieved by caring for the whole patient physically, mentally and emotionally," said Dr. Annemarie Armani. "I am excited for patients on the Cape, and for myself as a doctor in the community, that we can take the necessary time to delve into their history and work together on lifestyle changes that will help them avoid illness, possibly reduce the need for medication and address conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and stress."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Nobita Chatterjee, MD

Dr. Chatterjee earned her medical degree from Calcutta National Medical College and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Massachusetts. She is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine and is fluent in English, Hindi, Bengali, Nepal and Urdu. Dr. Chatterjee has worked with many of the leading hospitals in Boston and is currently affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Her office is located at 1400 Centre Street, Suite 208, in Newton Centre, Massachusetts. For more information about Dr. Chatterjee or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/nobitachatterjeemd.

About Annemarie Armani, MD

Dr. Armani earned her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, now UMass Chan, in Worcester. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. In addition to being board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Armani is a Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology, a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a clinical hypertension specialist. She speaks English and French and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center – Plymouth. She is a published expert on cardiovascular health and was previously managing editor of Critical Pathways in Cardiology: A Journal of Evidence Based Medicine and executive editor of Contemporary Cardiology. Her office is located at 100 Dillingham Avenue, Unit B111, in Falmouth, Massachusetts. For more information about Dr. Armani or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/annemariearmanimd.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

