MDVIP Grows Texas Presence with Primary Care Physician Practices in Dallas, Houston and New Braunfels

Corinthia McLeroy , MD , a board-certified internist in Dallas , is located at 12606 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110, in the Northpoint Medical Arts Building in Dallas . Dr. McLeroy's clinical interests include preventive care, women's health, mental health and weight management. She is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and the Texas Institute for Surgery in North Dallas .





a board-certified internist in , is located at 12606 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110, in the Northpoint Medical Arts Building in . Dr. McLeroy's clinical interests include preventive care, women's health, mental health and weight management. She is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and the Texas Institute for Surgery in . Alfredo Ermac, Jr. , MD , a board-certified family physician in Houston , is located at 13219 Dotson Road, Suite 210, near Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. Dr. Ermac has practiced for over 20 years in northwest Houston and serves patients in Cypress , Katy , Tomball , Willowbrook, Champions, Spring , Magnolia , Hockley and the surrounding areas. He is affiliated with HCA Houston North Cypress.





a board-certified family physician in , is located at 13219 Dotson Road, Suite 210, near Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. Dr. Ermac has practiced for over 20 years in northwest and serves patients in , , , Willowbrook, Champions, , , and the surrounding areas. He is affiliated with HCA Houston North Cypress. Kyle Fehlis , MD, a board-certified family physician in New Braunfels , is located at 457 Landa Street, Suite C, in the Landa Professional Center. Dr. Fehlis sees patients from all around New Braunfels , including San Marcos , Kyle, Schertz , Cibolo , Seguin , Canyon Lake and north San Antonio . He is fluent in both English and Spanish and has a keen interest in medical service and mission trips.

As MDVIP affiliates, Drs. Corinthia McLeroy, Alfredo Ermac and Kyle Fehlis maintain smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients to focus on disease prevention and early detection, as well as help manage chronic conditions. The doctors provide other conveniences including same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability. This is unlike traditional primary care practices, where high patient volumes often lead to delays in getting an appointment and long waits in the waiting room.

"My passion as an internal medicine physician is taking time with patients so that they feel heard and providing care that is approachable, informative and compassionate," said Dr. Corinthia McLeroy. "As one of few African-American female internists in Dallas offering individualized healthcare, I look forward to helping patients in the community prevent and manage chronic health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as acute illnesses."

Dr. Alfredo Ermac in Houston said, "I went into medicine 25 years ago wanting to build relationships with my patients and to partner with them on their lifelong journey to optimal health. This has always been the cornerstone of my practice, and affiliating with MDVIP enables me to prioritize prevention and total wellness in a way that isn't possible within the time constraints of traditional primary care."

"I've always sought to take patient care beyond the prescription pad and to dive more deeply into each patient's individual health situation and the concerns they openly share with me," said Dr. Kyle Fehlis in New Braunfels. "Joining the MDVIP network provides the unhurried time we need to explore their history, review their comprehensive test results and develop a care plan that encourages healthier living and can help prevent avoidable illnesses and unnecessary medications."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Corinthia McLeroy, MD

Dr. McLeroy earned her medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, and she completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. Dr. McLeroy is board-certified in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and the Texas Institute for Surgery in North Dallas. She also serves as a medical director for Iris Memory Care of Turtle Creek in Dallas. Dr. McLeroy has a special interest in preventive care, women's health, mental health and weight management. Her office is located at 12606 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110, in the Northpoint Medical Arts Building in Dallas. For more information about Dr. McLeroy or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/corinthiamcleroymd.

About Alfredo Ermac, Jr., MD

Dr. Ermac earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and he performed his internship and residency in Family Medicine with St. Joseph Hospital in Houston. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and maintains memberships with the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association and Harris County Medical Society. Dr. Ermac is affiliated with HCA Houston North Cypress and is also an associate professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch. His office is located at 13219 Dotson Road, Suite 210, near Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, and he serves patients from Cypress, Katy, Tomball, Willowbrook, Champions, Spring, Magnolia, Hockley and the surrounding areas. For more information about Dr. Ermac or to join his practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/alfredoermacmd.

About Kyle Fehlis, MD

Dr. Fehlis earned his medical degree from the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in College Station and Temple. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine, and served as Chief Resident, at Texas A&M Family Medicine Residency in Bryan, Texas. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and is fluent in English and Spanish. Dr. Fehlis is actively involved with Volunteers in Medicine, a medical and dental clinic for the indigent of New Braunfels, and he has performed numerous medical missions abroad. His office is located at 457 Landa Street, Unit C, in the Landa Professional Center, and he welcomes patients from all around New Braunfels, including San Marcos, Kyle, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Canyon Lake and north San Antonio. For more information about Dr. Fehlis or to join his practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/kylefehlismd.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954-401-9931

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP