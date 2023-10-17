MDVIP Partners with Elizabeth B. Tucker, M.D., to Open Primary Care Practice in Inlet Beach, Florida

Board-Certified Internist with Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Offers MDVIP's Patient-Centered, Preventive Care Program to Florida's Emerald Coast Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Elizabeth B. Tucker, M.D., a board-certified internist with Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Inlet Beach, Florida. Dr. Tucker, whose office is located in the 30 Avenue complex and is currently accepting new patients, provides a comprehensive preventive care and wellness membership program in collaboration with MDVIP.

Under the MDVIP program, doctors maintain a smaller practice, allowing them to spend more time with patients to focus on disease prevention and early detection, as well as help manage chronic conditions. Patient benefits include same- or next-day appointments, extended visits that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability via cell phone.

"As a primary care physician, I am a champion and partner in your pursuit of optimal health and well-being," said Dr. Tucker, who has 25 years of clinical experience and a special interest in cardiovascular health, diabetes, hypertension and preventive medicine. "Joining the MDVIP program enables us to build a stronger doctor-patient relationship and work together on a wellness plan that is tailored to your needs and helps make your long-term health goals a reality."

Watch this video to learn more about Dr. Elizabeth Tucker's practice.

Personalized, Proactive Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment comprised of advanced screenings and diagnostic tests that are typically not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare. Using the results, MDVIP-affiliated physicians provide one-on-one coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Additional benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, which equates to $600 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Elizabeth B. Tucker, M.D.

Dr. Tucker received her medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Dr. Tucker is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach. She currently holds licenses in Florida and Alabama. Her office is located at 12805 U.S. Highway 98 East, Suite G201 in Inlet Beach, Florida. For more information about Dr. Tucker, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/elizabethtuckermd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

