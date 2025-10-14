Three New MDVIP Primary Care Practices Bring Focus on Family and Women's Health in California

Dr. Eena Duggal is a board-certified family physician who has practiced almost 30 years in greater Pleasanton. Serving patients from newborns to seniors, Dr. Duggal has a special interest in both children's health and women's health and can perform office-based gynecological procedures. She is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton and is fluent in English and Hindi. Her practice, which opens October 20th, is located at 5601 Norris Canyon Road, Suite 220, in San Ramon, California. To learn more about Dr. Duggal or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/eenaduggalmd.





Dr. Christine Lopopolo is a board-certified gynecologist with 26 years of clinical experience as well as a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner with special training in the care of peri- and post-menopausal women, including weight management, sexual health and other therapies. Dr. Lopopolo offers the MDVIP Women's Health Program – a personalized care model that gives her more time and resources to proactively address women's unique healthcare needs. She was Tenet Hospital Physician of the Year in 2023. Her practice is located at 1223 Higuera Street, Suite 203, San Luis Obispo, California. To learn more about Dr. Lopopolo or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/christinelopopolomd.





Dr. Heidi Sungurlu is a board-certified gynecologist with 19 years of experience, including the past 11 years serving the San Luis Obispo community. She offers the MDVIP Women's Health Program — a personalized care model that allows her to focus on key areas of women's health such as nutrition, exercise, hormonal balance, preventive screenings, and overall wellness. With more time and resources to dedicate to each patient, Dr. Sungurlu provides proactive, individualized care tailored to every stage of a woman's life. Her practice is located at 1223 Higuera Street, Suite 203, in San Luis Obispo, California. To learn more about Dr. Sungurlu or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/heidisungurludo

As MDVIP affiliates, Drs. Duggal, Lopopolo and Sungurlu each limit the size of their practice to ensure they can dedicate sufficient time and attention to each patient. This allows for in-depth follow-up, proactive health management and more engaged physician-patient interactions. Other ancillary benefits of a smaller practice include same- or next-day appointments, extended office visits and the ability to reach the doctors 24/7 by phone.

"As a family physician, I enjoy caring for patients across generations – from newborns to seniors – with attention to preventive care," said Dr. Eena Duggal. "I have a strong interest in integrative medicine and can work with patients on incorporating complementary therapies that can further enhance their health. Joining MDVIP makes this possible, giving me the time to really listen to patients, educate on different treatment options and address any concerns they have."

"My roles as a woman, mother and physician give me a uniquely integrated perspective on wellness, allowing me to provide medical care that is more individualized to each women's needs," said Dr. Christine Lopopolo. "As an MDVIP-affiliated physician, I am able to partner with patients as they work to achieve balance in mind, body and spirit, with a focus on prevention and whole-person health."

"With a deep passion for preventive health, I focus on helping women feel empowered through deeper discussions and understanding of their unique needs, including exercise, sleep and hormonal balance," said Dr. Heidi Sungurlu. "My goal in joining MDVIP is to offer a highly personalized women's health practice where patients and I collaborate on establishing health goals a plan that is centered on them."

Taking Your Health Beyond Checkups

For the annual membership fee, patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, the doctors provide personalized coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Providing Lasting Impact

Studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience fewer hospitalizations and readmissions, visit urgent care centers and emergency rooms less often, receive more preventive health services and have better control of chronic diseases than patients in traditional practices. MDVIP's patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90%.

